    Queen Elizabeth II is the Queen of the United Kingdom. The Queen was born in 1926 to her mother Elizabeth and her father George V. (Getty Images)

  • Princess Elizabeth II, future Queen Elizabeth, with future Prince Philip on their wedding day
    In 1947, Queen Elizabeth II married her distant cousin and Duke of Edinburgh, Philip, who later became Prince Philip. (Getty Images)

  • Queen Elizabeth II with young Prince Philip at her coronation
    Queen Elizabeth II became queen after her uncle was abdicated and her father, King George VI, died. Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953 when she was 27 years old. (Getty Images)

  • The Queen Mother walks with her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, outside Clarence House on her 83rd birthday
    Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, also known as the Queen Mother, died in 2002. (Getty Images)

  • The Queen Mother, Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth II in 1973
    Queen Elizabeth’s younger sister, Princess Margaret, was born in 1930 and was Elizabeth’s only sibling. She is known for her fashion and style. Margaret passed away in 2002 after a series of strokes and illness. Seven weeks later the Queen Mother passed away. (Getty Images)

  • Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Philip and their son Prince Charles in 2006
    Elizabeth and Philip had their first son, Prince Charles, in 1948. He is heir to the British throne and was previously married to Princess Diana. He is now married to Princess Camilla. (Getty Images)

  • Queen Elizabeth II with her son Prince Andrew in 2017
    Besides Charles, Elizabeth and Philip also have three children, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Elizabeth’s children were not without controversy. Prince Charles separated from his wife, Princess Diana, before her untimely death in 1997, and Prince Andrew faced allegations of child sexual abuse related to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. (Getty Images)

  • Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip ahead of his 99th birthday on June 1, 2020
    Prince Philip passed away in 2021 at the age of 99. The Queen is here with her husband a few days before her 99th birthday. (Getty Images)

  • Queen Elizabeth in Trooping the Color and her birthday parade in 2022, known as her Platinum Jubilee
    Queen Elizabeth celebrates her birthday twice. Once was her real birthday, April 21 and the second Saturday of June. This is a tradition for many monarchs to maximize the chances of good weather for a birthday parade called “Trooping the Color”. (Getty Images)

  • 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, her Platinum Jubilee year
    As of 2022, Queen Elizabeth will be 96 years old. (Getty Images)