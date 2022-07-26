Entertainment Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her record breaking... Entertainment Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her record breaking record for longest reigning British monarch By printveela editor - July 26, 2022 15 0 - Advertisment - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! Later on Image 1 of 10 Queen Elizabeth II is the Queen of the United Kingdom. The Queen was born in 1926 to her mother Elizabeth and her father George V. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 2 of 10 In 1947, Queen Elizabeth II married her distant cousin and Duke of Edinburgh, Philip, who later became Prince Philip. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 3 of 10 Queen Elizabeth II became queen after her uncle was abdicated and her father, King George VI, died. Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953 when she was 27 years old. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 4 of 10 Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, also known as the Queen Mother, died in 2002. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 5 of 10 Queen Elizabeth’s younger sister, Princess Margaret, was born in 1930 and was Elizabeth’s only sibling. She is known for her fashion and style. Margaret passed away in 2002 after a series of strokes and illness. Seven weeks later the Queen Mother passed away. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 6 of 10 Elizabeth and Philip had their first son, Prince Charles, in 1948. He is heir to the British throne and was previously married to Princess Diana. He is now married to Princess Camilla. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 7 of 10 Besides Charles, Elizabeth and Philip also have three children, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Elizabeth’s children were not without controversy. Prince Charles separated from his wife, Princess Diana, before her untimely death in 1997, and Prince Andrew faced allegations of child sexual abuse related to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 8 of 10 Prince Philip passed away in 2021 at the age of 99. The Queen is here with her husband a few days before her 99th birthday. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 9 of 10 Queen Elizabeth celebrates her birthday twice. Once was her real birthday, April 21 and the second Saturday of June. This is a tradition for many monarchs to maximize the chances of good weather for a birthday parade called “Trooping the Color”. (Getty Images) previous Image 10 of 10 As of 2022, Queen Elizabeth will be 96 years old. (Getty Images) Related Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleJalen Ramsey mentors defensive backs as he recovers from offseason surgeryNext articleLeo Terrell slams House Democrat staff protest as ‘photo-op’: It’s all a distraction Latest news TOP STORIESprintveela editor - July 27, 20220As monkeypox spreads, know the difference between warning and stigmatizing peopleRead more Entertainmentprintveela editor - July 27, 20220Take a look at the 2022 Venice Film Festival lineup (CNN)In about a month, some of the world's best filmmakers will descend on the...Read more US NEWSprintveela editor - July 27, 20220A discarded cigarette started a fire in Portland’s Forest Park, authorities say off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines of July 26 Here are...Read more Politicsprintveela editor - July 27, 20220JB Pritzker’s toilet problems could come back to haunt him if he runs for president in 2024 closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on July 26 Here are...Read more - Advertisement - Entertainmentprintveela editor - July 27, 20220Bobbi Faye Ferguson, ‘Dallas’ and ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actress, dies at 78. closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....Read more Lifestyleprintveela editor - July 27, 20220British tourist killed by helicopter propeller in Greece; Three people including the pilot were arrested closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on July 26 Here are...Read more Must read TOP STORIESprintveela editor - July 27, 20220As monkeypox spreads, know the difference between warning and stigmatizing peopleRead more Entertainmentprintveela editor - July 27, 20220Take a look at the 2022 Venice Film Festival lineup (CNN)In about a month,...Read more - Advertisement - You might also likeRELATEDRecommended to you Entertainment Take a look at the 2022 Venice Film Festival lineup (CNN)In about a month,... printveela editor - July 27, 2022 0 Read more Entertainment Bobbi Faye Ferguson, ‘Dallas’ and ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actress, dies at 78. closer Video... printveela editor - July 27, 2022 0 Read more Entertainment Tony Doe, ‘Leave It To Beaver’ Star, Dies At 77 (CNN)Actor and director Tony... printveela editor - July 26, 2022 0 Read more Entertainment Laura Linney, Emmy-winning ‘Ozark’ actress, receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star: ‘Emotional thrill’ closer Video... printveela editor - July 26, 2022 0 Read more Related