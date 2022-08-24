Her Kenyan family is trying to get her body back home after she died during a live stream in the pool.

The family of a 24-year-old personal support worker is trying to raise thousands of dollars to bring her body home to Kenya after she drowned during a live stream last week while swimming in a pool in southwestern Ontario.

“You can see what happened on the video,” said Alphonse Nyamvaya, a close friend of Hellen’s victim Wendy.

“It leaves you traumatized.”

Last Thursday, Wendy worked the morning shift at a nursing home in Owen Sound, Ontario. It was 2 pm when she returned to the motel where she was staying.

Soon after, Wendy went for a swim in the motel pool, recording herself via Facebook Live.

She was in the water for about 10 minutes when the tragedy happened. The video shows her screaming for help, unable to swim into the depths when there is no one around to save her. Not even a minute passed before there was silence.

A screenshot of the footage shows Wendy Hellen moments before she started swimming. (Facebook)

“I can’t say how I feel because it’s very hard,” Nyamwaya told CBC Toronto.

“All I can say is that we have lost a truly beautiful, hardworking, passionate girl.”

According to the video, it wasn’t until around 5:00 pm that another hotel guest found Wendy in the pool and stopped the live stream. Ontario police say they were called to the scene shortly before 5:45 p.m.—almost four hours after Wendy’s death.

Wendy’s family describes her as “full of life… with a warm smile and a charming heart.” (Bright Wendy/Facebook)

“A person was pulled from the water and declared dead after life-saving measures failed,” the OPP said in a statement last Friday.

Police say they were aware that a video of the incident had surfaced on social media, adding that “appropriate steps are being taken to remove it.”

Family needs $50,000 to repatriate her body

Wendy came to Canada from her native Kenya in 2019 and went straight to college to become a certified PSW.

Wendy has worked in various nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic and is also studying to be a nurse.

“She was someone who really wanted to serve people and help people,” said Enok Nyabuto, one of her five younger siblings.

Wendy came to Canada in 2019 from Kenya. She went straight to college to become a Certified Personal Support Worker. (Bright Wendy/Facebook)

Nyabuto said that his sister convinced him to come to Canada after she arrived there. It was under her leadership that he also became a certified PSW.

“Helen was a role model for us,” he said. “The rest of the brothers and sisters, we looked up to her”

Still struggling to cope with their loss, Wendy’s family has shifted their efforts to bringing her body home to Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, at a cost of $50,000.

That’s why Nyabuto helped launch GoFundMe in hopes of giving Wendy a “good send-off.”

“Your generous contribution to this cause is greatly appreciated as we navigate these extreme circumstances of the loss of a loved one,” the GoFundMe says.

Wendy (right) worked in Ontario nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Presented by Enok Nyabuto)

As of Wednesday morning, donors have raised more than $50,000, many of whom also offered condolences.

“I wish you and your family peace and comfort in your grief,” wrote one person.

Although the family is “devastated”, Nyabuto hopes that returning her body home will bring some sort of closure to the case.

Never swim alone

Wendy’s family says she had basic swimming skills but was unable to swim in the water.

One organization says the tragedy is a stark reminder to always swim with someone else.

“Even incredibly strong swimmers should never swim alone because things can happen unexpectedly,” said Barbara Byers, senior fellow at the Life Saving Society.

She also encourages inexperienced swimmers to always wear a life jacket, adding that it’s possible to drown very quickly once someone’s head is under the water.

“Often the reaction is to experience shock, to suffocate. When you gasp, you open your mouth, and when you open your mouth, you take in water,” Byers said.

“Suddenly you are in a very frightening situation.”