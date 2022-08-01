Henrik Stenson defies outside noise to win LIV golf debut after losing Ryder Cup captaincy

Bedminster, NJ – Henrik Stenson says the past few weeks haven’t been a lot of fun, and it could be the Undersell of the century as the five-time member of Team Europe loses his Ryder Cup captaincy for the 2023 matches after joining LIV Golf. Invitation Series.

The 46-year-old Swede was able to block out the outside noise and focus on his debut for the upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and take home the individual title with two shots at 11 under, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Stenson last won at the 2019 Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods’ unofficial event in the Bahamas. His last PGA Tour victory came at the 2017 Wyndham Championship. The win earned Stenson $4 million.

“Yeah, it’s been a bit of a roller coaster, no question. You all saw it and we talked about it earlier in the week,” Stenson said. “Now it’s about looking forward to myself, and yes, I’m very proud of the focus I’ve managed this week and to get my game – I’ve been working hard to get the game back in shape. , and as we know now it’s definitely going in the right direction.

Stenson moved into the lead at Trump National Golf Club after the first round, took a solo lead after Saturday’s second round and did enough to win Sunday with a 2-under 69 for the second straight day. A charging Matthew Wolff tied Stenson and Patrick Reed for the week’s low round with a final round, 7-under 64 to finish T-2 with Dustin Johnson. Carlos Ortiz tied for fourth at 8 under, while Reed rounded out the top five at 7 under.

“I think this week there might be a little bit of extra motivation. When we have that as players, I think we can bring out good things. Yeah, I definitely did this week,” Stenson explained. “I guess that’s been a bit of a theme in my career, when I really want something I can dig a little deeper and a lot of times we can make it happen.”

Johnson’s 4 aces stacked the LIV Golf deck and claimed the team competition by eight shots over Lee Westwood’s Majestic for the second consecutive event. The 4 Aces split $3 million ($750,000 each) for their efforts, with the Majestics earning $1.5 million ($375,000 each). Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs finished third and will split $500,000 ($125,000 each).

“We knew we had to play some good golf today if we were going to win this tournament as a team, and we’re both in the right frame of mind to chase down Henrik,” Johnson said of his and Reed’s quest. “If we want to put some pressure on him, we’ve got to make some birdies and play well to get home.”

LIV has long been criticized as a way to wash the sport’s human rights record with guaranteed money and multi-million dollar deals to the golf kingdom. Saudi Arabia has been accused of widespread human rights violations, including politically motivated killings, torture, enforced disappearances, and inhumane treatment of prisoners. Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi has accused members of the royal family and the Saudi government of involvement in the murder.

The fourth event in the series takes the month of August off over Labor Day weekend, September 2-4 at The International near Boston.