Federalist editor-in-chief Molly Hemingway addressed a Minneapolis teachers union contract that would have laid off white teachers first, saying racism is wrong no matter what on Tuesday’s “Jesse Waters Primetime.”

Molly Hemingway: It doesn’t make sense to most Americans, but it’s something you’re increasingly seeing on the left and throughout the Democrat Party. The thing is, Americans have all kinds of differences, but we all oppose racism and see racism creeping into the curriculum, where kids are taught to think about their own race or other people’s race or history in very racist ways. See the country in racist terms, or how it’s done here Union Agreement Where people are privileged if they are from underrepresented populations or are graduates of a historically black university or college.

Leo Terrell calls school district’s ‘illegal and racist’ policy to fire first white teacher

These are the things Americans don’t like, whether you’re white, black, whatever. We don’t like to see racism. And so even though it’s very popular with the fringes of the Democrat Party and parts of the left, I think the Democrats and other parts of the left are hurting the American people a lot right now. This is not what we like to see.

It’s interesting because much of what is being pushed in critical race theory and other racist ideologies is pushed by a lot of rich, elite white people. They usually have ways of protecting themselves as they push their ideology onto other people. But again, it doesn’t matter who benefits or suffers from racism, racism is wrong. And the vast majority of Americans oppose the kind of racism and hatred and attacks on our country’s establishment that are becoming so prevalent among radicals. Government school.

