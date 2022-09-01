New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The 2022 college football season gets into full swing this weekend, and anyone can talk about whether Georgia can defend its national championship or whether Alabama can get back on top.

Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard went the other way when he picked Texas A&M and the Jimbo Fisher-led Aggies to win the national title this year. If true, it would be the school’s first football national championship since 1939.

“It’s easy to follow Alabama, follow Georgia, you know, there are a lot of good traditional teams. But sometimes you have to think outside the box and really do your homework and look at teams that people don’t pay attention to,” Howard told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

While Michigan finished fourth in the Big Ten East last year and finished the College Football Playoff, Cincinnati – which is not part of one of the Herald’s Power 5 conferences – made the playoff after an undefeated regular season. .

“I think A&M,” the current ESPN analyst said of who he thinks could win the national championship. “I think they’ve got the mentality to go in there and contend with Alabama. If you look at Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher in the offseason — things went a little rocky with those two because of what Nick Saban said about Jimbo Fisher’s recruitment. Just the comment he made year in and year out as he stacks the top recruiting classes year after year tells you that. At some point, it’s going to pay big dividends for the Aggies. Why not this season?”

Howard noted that the ACC is “widespread” because of the uncertainty surrounding a once-dominant Clemson team.

“And you have to look at the ACC. Clemson was the crown jewel of the ACC for about 8-10 years. Dabo (Swinney) was on a crazy run. But last year, they didn’t look like the same Clemson Tigers. And this year, both come into the season without coordinators. Longtime defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who became the head coach at Oklahoma, and then another longtime coach, Tony Elliott, who was the offensive coordinator, took the head coaching job at UVA.

“So now, you come into the season without two of your generals, two of those guys that you went to war with a long time ago and they’re not with you anymore. So, I think Pitt won the ACC. The year before, they got Kaedan Slovis, who played for USC, at quarterback. He’s really capable. I think quarterback. Losing Kenny Pickett is a big loss but getting Slovis is big. I think the ACC is wide open.

“So, those are the choices that I made to think outside the box. I hope that when all is said and done, some of these teams will make sense when they’re in the College Football Playoff.”

Michigan, Howard’s alma mater, is going to be in the conversation to compete for a playoff spot as well. But with two very capable quarterbacks in Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has yet to decide who will be the consistent starter.

“One thing you have to take into account is the uniqueness of the situation and I think it makes sense why he’s going the way he’s going to the scene,” Howard explained to Fox News Digital. “You’ve got two outstanding quarterbacks. Both played last year. Cade McNamara started 14 games last season and took Michigan to the College Football Playoff. They won the Big Ten and beat Ohio State. JJ McCarthy played 11 games. He didn’t come in. He was there for mop-up duty. .When JJ came into the game, the game was still in the balance. They put him in there because he’s a helluva quarterback and they believe in his skills, believe in him as a quarterback.

“It’s a very unique situation and because it’s a very unique situation, it has to be handled that way. Based on what they’ve seen in camp, practices … that’s the best way to try and evaluate talent. And I don’t care what anybody tells you, the best way to evaluate talent is The game is – not a game-like situation that you create in practice. The actual game. So, he’s going to play these guys as starters in the actual game. The bullets are live, everything is real. You can judge what you see based on actual, real competition. When you look at it that way, it’s definitely Makes sense.”

Ahead of the official kickoff to college football, Howard teamed up with Town House to launch their new gameday product – Town House Game Day Dippers. Fans can enter a contest through Town House in which they can win $10,000 for a fan cave makeover.

Howard told Fox News Digital that he hopes fans can elevate their dips along with the snack. One of his sneak peeks at gameday dips Homemade Halftime Hummus.

“I’m a big fan of hummus. It’s one of my favorite snacks,” he says. “We share, it’s my snack and they make a great dipping cracker.”