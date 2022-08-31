New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The preseason rankings are out, the first week of the college football season is just days away, and the Heisman hype has already begun.

The Heisman Trophy is the most prestigious award in all of college sports, earning legendary status after winning the award.

This usually goes for the player on the team as well Combine for the National Championship So it is better to be updated with every player in the running.

Let’s take a look at the 2022 Heisman Trophy odds, According to Fox Bett.

CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State: +250

The Heisman Trophy has become primarily a quarterback award, and the best quarterback on one of the nation’s top teams is always in the mix.

Enter Stroud, who has a full year as a starter under his belt and is looking to improve on a stellar freshman season. Stroud threw for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns and just six interceptions while leading the nation’s top offense (561.2 yards per game) to an 11-2 record and a Rose Bowl victory over Utah. He finished fourth in the Heisman voting.

Stroud lost Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave — the 10th and 11th picks, respectively, in the 2022 NFL Draft — Ryan Day and Ohio State Just reloads. Jackson Smith-Nzigba (+3000) is now Stroud’s No. 1 target in 2021 after catching 95 balls for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns.

Another weapon for the Buckeye offense will be running back Treveon Henderson, who is +4000 to win the Heisman. Henderson is coming off a great freshman season in which he averaged nearly 7 yards per carry and scored 15 rushing touchdowns.

Ohio State entered the season as the No. 2 team in the nation and the heavy favorite to win the Big Ten. If Ohio State were one of four teams in the College Football Playoff, Stroud would be at the top of the Heisman heap.

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama: +350

The current Heisman Trophy winner is not a favorite to win again in 2022, but no one should sleep on Young becoming only the second college football player to win two Heismans in his college career.

Three of the past seven Heisman Trophy winners have come from Alabama, including the last two.

In order to win back-to-back Heisman Trophies, Young will have to find a way to stand up even more than he did last year when he threw for 4,872 yards, 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Alabama’s schedule should allow Young to be in the national championship mix once again, with the Crimson Tide entering the season with just three ranked teams and playing just one in the top 10.

But quarterbacks who have returned to school after winning the Heisman Trophy have not fared well, with seven quarterbacks trying to win the award a second time in the last 20 years. Of the seven, none finished higher than third in the Heisman voting the year after winning the award.

Young will only improve, Alabama will be in the mix As usual under head coach Nick Saban, and Young has a good shot at becoming the second two-time winner of the prestigious award.

Caleb Williams, QB, USC: +800

Caleb Williams is a player everyone should keep a close eye on in 2022.

There is Williams Entering his first season at USC But he does so with a familiar face as his head coach. When Lincoln Riley jumped from Oklahoma to USC, Williams came with him, and expectations immediately rose for the Trojans.

At OU, Williams took over a struggling Spencer Rattler, throwing for 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 games. He led the Big 12 in passer efficiency rating in 2021, and there’s no reason to believe he’ll take a step back now that he’s playing in the weak Pac-12 conference.

Geoff Clarke, Outkick’s sports betting expertFox News Digital told Fox News that Williams has the best chance of any quarterback to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

“First, Williams surpassed former Clemson Tigers QB Trevor Lawrence to set the Pro Football Focus (PFF) record as the highest graded freshman QB,” Clark said. “Second, Williams will transfer from the Big XII and the Oklahoma Sooners with his QB-whispering coach, Lincoln Riley. Williams will play in the much softer Pac-12 Conference in 2022-23. Also, Riley has already coached two Heisman-winners. QBs (Baker Mayfield in 2017 and Baker Mayfield in 2018 Kyler Murray).

“Finally, Williams has insane talent around him. PFF graded USC’s offensive line entering the season. The Trojans also picked up 2021 Fred Biletnikoff-winning WR Jordan Addison on the transfer portal, as well as the Pac-12’s second-leading rusher in 2021, RB Travis Dye. , from the Oregon Ducks. If USC is in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth, Williams will surely be invited to the Heisman Trophy ceremony.”

Look for Williams as USC tries to return to the days of West Coast dominance.

Will Anderson Jr., OLB, Alabama: +2200

A defensive player hasn’t won the Heisman Trophy since Charles Woodson in 1997, giving defensive players last year a glimmer of hope that they could be in the conversation.

Michigan defensive end Aiden Hutchinson finished second in the 2021 voting, and Anderson is looking to win the award for the first time for playing defense perfectly (Woodson returned kicks in 1997).

The leader of Alabama’s defense led the nation in sacks (17.5) and tackles for loss (34.5) last year, and he’s eager to prove that offensive players can’t be the only Heisman Trophy winners.

“That’s what I want to do,” Anderson told ESPN when asked about changing voters’ minds.

“It’s really just knowing that we have a chance, not just for me, but for other defensive players,” he said. “We’re deserving enough to be a Heisman candidate or win the Heisman.”

Other players to watch:

Bijon Robinson Jr., RB, Texas: +2200

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma: +2500

Quinn Evers, QB, Texas: +3300

Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami (FL): +3500