COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — CJ Stroud threw two touchdown passes and Ohio State’s revamped defense took its time finding its groove as the second-ranked Buckeyes beat No. 5 defeated Notre Dame 21-10.

The top-five opening matchup featured first-year Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, a former Buckeyes linebacker who at age 36 has had a meteoric rise to lead the Fighting Irish.

Freeman is now 0-2 as a head coach after losing a bowl game just weeks after being named Brian Kelly’s successor.

In the storied programs’ first regular-season meeting since 1996, the Irish hung with the high-scoring Buckeyes through three quarters, upset Heisman Trophy finalist Stroud and strung together first-half scoring drives.

But Ohio State’s defense, so generous against the run last season, put the clamps on the Irish and new starting quarterback Tyler Buechner in the second half.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day brought in Jim Knowles as coordinator from Oklahoma State on his defensive staff in the offseason.

It’s an open question how quickly the Buckeyes will pick up a scheme that’s considered more complex and multifaceted than the one they’re running.

He looked good in the first game. The Irish managed just 253 yards and punts on their last six possessions. Tommy Eichenberg had two of Ohio State’s three sacks.

And the Irish D can only hold on for so long.

On third-and-long, Notre Dame brought in multiple blitzers and gave Ohio State’s Stroud plenty of time to find an empty deep middle Xavier Johnson for a 24-yard score. That put the Buckeyes up 14-10 with 12 seconds left in the third quarter.

On its next drive, Ohio State asserted itself. The Buckeyes drove 95 yards in 14 plays and killed seven minutes off the clock to make it 21-10 on a 1-yard rush by Mian Williams.

Williams ran for 84 yards on 14 carries and Treveon Henderson had 91 on 15 attempts.

Ohio State led the nation in scoring and yards last season, but it was a slog for Stroud and the offense for much of the night.

Playing largely without star receiver Jackson Smith-Nzigba, who took a hit on the first series, Stroud threw for 223 yards.

He and Emeka Egbuka connected for a 31-yard catch to make it 7-3 in the first quarter. But that was it for the Buckeyes in the first half.

Defending champion no. 3 Georgia Roots no. 11 Oregon, 49-3

Buchner and the Irish responded with a long touchdown drive in the second quarter that was capped by Adrik Etime’s 1-yard touchdown run to put the Irish up 10-7.

So half gone. Things didn’t go much better for Freeman when he returned to Ohio Stadium, but that turned out to be as good as it got.

Takeaway

Notre Dame: Buechner completed his first eight passes and was 2 for 10 the rest of the way. The Irish were creative and made some big catches in the first half to move the ball, but they had no answers in the second half.

Ohio State: Smith-Njigba, who set the Rose Bowl record last time, finished with 2 catches for 3 yards. The Buckeyes boast a deep receiver room full of blue-chippers, but fifth-year senior and former walk-on Johnson caught the go-ahead touchdown.

Star studded

Ohio State celebrated its 2002 national championship in a quick on-the-field ceremony at halftime with dozens of former players, including former coach Jim Tressel and Maurice Clarett.

The crowd roared as Tressel was reluctantly hoisted onto the shoulders of two former players.

The first game of Ohio Stadium’s 100th season also drew LeBron James and his son Brony to the Ohio State sideline. With the NFL season just a week away, former Buckeyes Justin Fields and Chase Young were in attendance.

Next

Notre Dame: Freeman’s first home game is next week against Marshall.

Ohio State: Visits the Toledo Buckeyes.