Heidi Klum All this summer is enduring.

The A 49-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to share cheeky photos of herself soaking up the sun on a tropical vacation.

Klum’s new post shows off her toned body in a Dolce & Gabbana pink animal print bikini with the wind blowing her hair on the beach. She captioned her photos with several emojis, including a red heart, bikini and palm tree, and tagged luxury fashion company Dolce & Gabbana.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge She continued to heat things up with a video lounging under some palm trees in a pink, purple and orange ombre string bikini.

The revealing video shows the model with her head thrown back and arms outstretched.

She captioned it “Monday” and added a smiley face with sunglasses, island and red heart emojis. The video has over 160,000 views.

The 5’9″ supermodel showed fans her “hot girl summer” with another sizzling photo over the weekend.

Klum showed off her fit physique in a topless photo wearing only a white thong bikini on Saturday.

In the post, titled “My Hot Girl Summer 2022,” she posed leaning on a wooden balcony, with her long blonde hair over her right shoulder, overlooking the ocean with waves.

The German TV star was spotted vacationing in St. Barts with her husband Tom Kaulitz, her four children, and Kaulitz’s twin brother and bandmate Bill.

Klum posted a photo of the Kaulitz brothers cleaning up in an outdoor shower on the beach, wearing matching neon green Mickey Mouse shorts with the caption “Zwillinge,” which translates to twins in German.