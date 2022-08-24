New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“America’s Got Talent” judge Heidi Klum The proud parents of daughter Leni Olumi Klum.

The 49-year-old supermodel got candid about dropping her daughter off at college in a heartfelt interview on NBC’s red carpet “America’s Got Talent.”

“It’s very difficult,” Klum told Fox News Digital.

“I try not to think about it because… I want my lashes to stay the same… when you cry, and they get wet, the glue comes out and they go there,” she commented.

Klum, who sent her daughter Leni, 18, best wishes as she prepares to start college.

“Kids, they get to spread their wings, and they get to live their lives…what they want to do instead of what we want them to do,” she continued.

“I just want them to be healthy and happy with everything they do,” Klum added.

The German TV star took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a photo of herself at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, wearing bejeweled underwear and large white feathered wings.

“Going to college is your big move today,” the mother of four said in her caption with two crying emojis.

“It seems like yesterday that this photo was taken when I was 4 months pregnant, safe and sound in my womb. Sometimes I wish I could always have you close, but I know it’s time for you to spread your wings and fly. . Take flight, stay safe and shine my @leniklum Shine on.”

The “Project Runway” host shares her four children – Leni, 18, Henry, 16, Johan, 15, and Lou, 12 – with ex-husband Seal.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Klum also made some predictions about which acts she thinks will make it to the next round on “America’s Got Talent.”

“Who’s going through? That’s up to America,” Klum said.

“I’d probably say the wizard and Sarah…Simon’s ‘Golden Buzzer’…I think those two are my guess, but that’s up to you, America.”

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays on NBC.