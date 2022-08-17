New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Harriet Hageman, winner of the Trump-backed Wyoming congressional primary, on “The Ingraham Angle” on Tuesday, Jan. 6, vice-presidential Rep. Celebrated her win against Liz Cheney.

Harriet Hageman: I didn’t even get a chance to see or hear what she had to say because I was so focused on what was going on here. I’m not surprised that she’ll revert to the same old talking points, because she’s really been a big loser. she is Not focusing on Wyoming, she doesn’t focus on our problems. She’s still focusing on the obsession with President Trump and the citizens of Wyoming. Voters of Wyoming, sent a huge message tonight. We have spoken.

The Trump-backed Hageman ousted Cheney in Wyoming’s GOP congressional primary

And we’re not interested in our lone congressional representative. Wyoming has the right to be represented Represents our interests, listens to us, which solves our problems. She is not Liz Cheney and she went back to her speech tonight, I think that shows she is no longer listening to Wyoming. Not for a while, and that’s why we needed to replace her. We need to have a representative in Wyoming who will listen to us.

