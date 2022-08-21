New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Heavy rains in Utah have caused major flooding in the city of Moab, prompting officials to warn residents not to travel to some areas.

Videos online show a business on a main street in the city center completely flooded. Salt Lake City’s Fox 13 reported that the water was several inches deep and some people were walking through it up to just above their ankles.

“CAUTION: For your safety, please do not attempt to travel any part of the Mill Creek Parkway trail system in Moab at this time. All parkway trails are closed due to flooding tonight. Avoiding the parkway trails is extremely important. Thank you!” said the city.

The city also shared a photo and video of the flooding. “Please avoid the main thoroughfare through downtown Moab and side streets from 100 North to 300 South due to downtown flooding,” it said.

According to reports, the city has also opened shelters for residents as major roads are covered in water.

The WV National Weather Service has forecast thunderstorms for flood-prone areas of the state

Heavy rain and flooding were also reported from Grand County, Colorado, 300 miles to the east.

“Hwy 125 (Hwy 40 to Jackson County) will be closed in both directions overnight as multiple slides are blocking portions of the Hwy and standing water cannot be used,” the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to avoid downtown.

The National Weather Service Boulder issued a flash flood warning.

Police have not reported any injuries in any of the cities.