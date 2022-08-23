Heavy rain floods streets in Dallas-Fort Worth area

type here...
By printveela editor

Enlarge this image

Stalled cars stand abandoned on flooded Interstate 635 on Monday in Mesquite, Texas.

Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP


hide title

toggle signature

Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP

Stalled cars stand abandoned on flooded Interstate 635 on Monday in Mesquite, Texas.

Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP

DALLAS — Torrential rains in the drought-hit Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday caused streets to flood, vehicles to flood as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads and water seeped into some homes and businesses.

“The Dallas-Fort Worth area was pretty much the epicenter of the night’s heaviest rain,” said Daniel Huckabee, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The official National Weather Service registration desk at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport said 9.19 inches (23 centimeters) of rain fell in the 24 hours ending Monday at 2:00 pm. This is the second-most rainiest 24-hour in Dallas on record. A maximum of 9.57 inches (24.3 centimeters) fell on September 4-5, 1932.

“We were in dry conditions, so the ground absorbed a lot of moisture, but when there is so much rain in such a short period of time, it will certainly cause flooding, and this is what we saw, definitely in an urban setting. areas here,” Huckabee said.

Rainfall in the area ranged from less than 1 inch (3 centimeters) to over 15 inches (38 centimeters), according to National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah Barnes. The rain was gone from the area by Monday afternoon, she said.

“Total rainfall varied greatly,” Barnes said.
Enlarge this image

Balch Springs Fire Department personnel took a family of four by boat to high ground after rescuing them from their home on Forest Glen Lane in Balch Springs, Texas on Monday.

Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP


hide title

switch title

Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP

Balch Springs Fire Department personnel took a family of four by boat to high ground after rescuing them from their home on Forest Glen Lane in Balch Springs, Texas on Monday.

Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP

At least one death has been caused by the downpours as emergency services in the area said they had answered hundreds of calls about flooding. A 60-year-old woman died when her car was swept away by flood waters, said Clay Jenkins, chair of Dallas County commissioners. Jenkins declared a disaster in Dallas County and requested federal and state assistance for those affected.

In Balch Springs, a suburb of Dallas, where last month herbal fire which started in a dry open field, damaging more than two dozen homes, officials on Monday rescued people from flooded homes. Fire chief Eric Neal said they rescued four people from one flooded house and one person from another.

“We had to get to them by boat and get them to safety,” Neil said, adding that others preferred to stay in their flooded homes.

“When the rain stopped, the water started to recede pretty quickly,” Neil said.

At White Rock Lake in Dallas, where water levels were low during the hot summer months, people with umbrellas and waterproof jackets braved the rain on Monday morning to watch as the flooding turned the lake’s once-dry concrete spillway into what looked like a roaring river.

Trenton Cody, 29, said he arrived Monday morning to see what effect the floodwaters had on the lake’s dam.

“Looks like we’re somewhere high up in the mountains with Class V rapids, which is crazy,” Cody said.

Huckabee said the flooding started overnight on the streets and interstates.

“He fell very, very quickly,” Huckabee said. “We’ve had several places in Dallas where over 3 inches (8 centimeters) of rain even fell in an hour.”

He noted that due to the large amount of concrete in urban areas, “sewer systems can only handle so much concrete.”
Enlarge this image

A car stands in flood waters covering a closed highway in Dallas on Monday.

L. M. Otero / AP


hide title

toggle signature

L. M. Otero / AP

A car stands in flood waters covering a closed highway in Dallas on Monday.

L. M. Otero / AP

Water seeped into some businesses. This was announced by Peter Tarantino, owner of Tarantino’s Cicchetti Bar and Record Lounge in Dallas. Dallas Morning News that about 6 inches of water entered the dining room, but receded by late morning.

He said he could save the furniture, but he would need to replace the rugs and carpets.

“I hope we can open a bar with a few snacks by Thursday,” he told the newspaper. “I don’t give up too easily.”

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said on Twitter that, based on preliminary damage assessments, he declared a state of emergency in Dallas County and requested state and federal assistance.

Meanwhile, weather has caused hundreds of flight delays and cancellations at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field.

Given the amount of rain that fell on Monday, August this year was the second wettest on record for the area. As of 2:00 p.m., the National Weather Service said rainfall totals for August were 10.08 inches (25 centimeters) at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The wettest August was 10.33 inches (26 centimeters) in 1915.

“It will probably reduce the drought a bit, as I imagined, but I don’t think she will get rid of it in any way,” Barnes said.

She said that next week the chances of more rains are very small.

“If we don’t continue to see rain, we will likely see worsening drought conditions again,” Barnes said.



