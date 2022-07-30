type here...
Heavy rain causes flooding in Iran
Heavy rain causes flooding in Iran

By printveela editor

The videos have been posted on social media and Iranian news sites. showed heartbreaking scenes water rushing to city centers and residential areas. raging water collapsed walls, swallowed cars and drowned people as trapped onlookers called for help, the videos showed. In some areas, roads turned into lakes.

Ancient city Yazd, a UNESCO heritage site with narrow labyrinthine streets, domed adobe brick houses and ancient cooling elements known as wind traps, hit hard infrastructure damage, and the historical part of the city was evacuated, according to local media. In the Yazd area, the video showed flock of sheep be washed away by floods.

Mehdi Walipour, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society’s emergency service, told state television on Friday that most of the casualties occurred in a Tehran suburb. Imamzade Davud, a breezy city perched on a mountain that draws summer pilgrims to its small religious shrine.

Some local officials and legislators said the level of destruction caused by the flooding was partly due to a lack of timely warning and preparation for emergencies, as well as unregulated development.

“The chain of mismanagement has led to much more destruction and death of a number of our compatriots in the Imamzade Daoud and Kan area,” said Mohsen Pirhadi, an MP and member of the city government committee of the parliament, after visiting the area on st. Friday.

The United Arab Emirates has also experienced record heavy rainfall over the past few days. destructive floods roads, shops and cars. The emirates of Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Fujairah have been hardest hit. fujairah According to local authorities and media reports, it received the highest amount of rainfall in almost three decades.

The UAE interior minister said on Friday that seven Asian foreigners had died in the floods. At least 4,000 people were evacuated to shelters, and many homes, businesses and livestock were badly damaged or destroyed, according to media reports.



