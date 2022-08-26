New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Heather Rae Young has choice words for a social media user who commented on her Twitter.

Wednesday, 34 years old “Selling Sunset” The star, who is married to “Flip or Flop” alum Tarek El Moussa, responded to a social media user who tweeted, “Heather Rae Young really complements her husband.”

“No girl, it’s called true love. Not many people ever experience it. Luckily I found one of the most incredible men out there,” Young responded.

Fans of the former Playboy playmate were quick to jump into the thread to defend her.

“Heather do you girl, people are always jealous of what you have and are short of tearing it down. Ignore the haters, you’re doing amazing! #WINNER,” one user wrote.

Another fan advised, “Don’t listen to them. You’re a career woman and madly in love. I’m happy for you both. Let your man shine!!”

El Moussa, 41, first met the luxury real estate agent while on his yacht on the Fourth of July 2019 and spotted her on a neighboring yacht.

A couple’s relationship They moved quickly as they revealed they had moved in together four days after they started dating.

The two announced their engagement in July 2020 and tied the knot in October 2021.

The couple revealed last month that they were expecting their first child together, initially with fertility issues. El Moussa was already a father He shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hawke, 39.

In July, Young and El Moussa found out I am expecting a boy.

Besides starting an exciting new chapter in her personal life, Young is also taking a new step in her career.

Last month, the former model announced that she will star alongside her husband in the upcoming HGTV show “The Flipping El Moussas,” which premieres in 2023.

Young is also expected to continue starring in “Sold Sunset.” A hit Netflix series Recently renewed for two additional seasons.