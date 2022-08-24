Heather MacDonald on Awakened Medical College Curriculum: ‘Danger to Patients’ Lives’

New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Heather MacDonald of the Manhattan Institute joined Tucker Carson on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Tuesday to share news about medical schools requiring training on white privilege as part of their curriculum.

Heather MacDonald: It puts patients’ lives at risk when you show up at the ER in an ambulance in Tucker after a fatal heart attack. Do you wish your doctor could reverse all kinds of white privilege, or do you want them to win your heart back?

DeSantis-backed candidates flip Florida school board from liberal to conservative

Well, according to the AMA, the American Association of Medical Colleges, it’s equally important Your doctor should be fully aware of white privilege. They are anti-racism courses, white supremacy, and mandatory courses in medical schools.

REP. Jerry Nadler defeated fellow Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney is the primary for New York’s 12th District

We are eliminating every meritocratic standard Medical practice Because it has a disparate impact on blacks and Hispanics, where we admit black and Hispanic medical students with grades and scores that would automatically disqualify white and Asian students if submitted.

Primary voters went to the polls in Florida and New York

And this results in declining quality of care, slowing scientific progress and endangering patients’ lives.

Download the Fox News app here

Watch the full interview here: