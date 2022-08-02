New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

England and Wales recorded around 1,700 extra deaths in just one week during Europe’s record heat wave last month, preliminary data showed, while Portugal and Spain counted another 1,700.

The figures, which are likely to change as records are updated, provide the first indication of heat-related deaths as temperatures from London to Madrid hit 40 degrees Celsius or more.

Data for England and Wales, released by Britain’s Office for National Statistics on Tuesday, calculated expected deaths over the same period, based on a 5-year average of deaths from July 16-22.

The toll for the Iberian Peninsula from the World Health Organization is also provisional.

But July’s figures didn’t come close to the 70,000 heat-related deaths in a European heat wave in 2003.

Circumstantial

When and where a heat wave occurs is important.

The 2003 heat wave shut down businesses, destroyed crops and dried up rivers in the first two weeks of August.

The Paris area of ​​France was most affected. Heat waves are more intense in cities because concrete and asphalt absorb and retain heat.

The peak coincided with the traditional holiday period, when many children were out of school and families, in some cases elderly relatives, were left behind on holidays.

Of the nearly 15,000 people who died in France, more than 11,000 were over the age of 75.

Matthew Huber, a global expert on heat stress at Purdue University, said, “A lot of people say goodbye to their stay-at-home grandma and go on vacation.” “Normally, there would be people checking in”.

The doctor was also on vacation. “Emergency services were not so prepared and they didn’t have people on call,” said Mathilde Pascal, a researcher at the French Public Health Agency.

France is now basking in its third heat wave of the summer of 2022, affecting wildlife as well as humans.

Adaptation

After the 2003 disaster, many European countries created heat wave action plans and started issuing early warnings. Experts say preparing for extreme heat can save lives.

“More people know what to do in response to a heat wave,” said Chloe Brimicombe, a heat wave researcher at the University of Reading in Britain. But some countries are better equipped than others: almost 90% of European households, according to US federal statistics.

But technology can’t always help. This year, Palestinians living in the congested Gaza Strip are living through an intense summer heat wave made worse by power cuts that leave them without electricity for 10 hours a day.

Heat waves responsible for many deaths across America

Nearly a third of the US population was under a heat warning last month, with more extreme heat predicted this month.

People living in poor communities and the homeless are at greater risk.

During last year’s heart attack in Phoenix, Arizona, 130 of the 339 people who died were homeless, local health officials said.

Some US cities, including Phoenix, have appointed ‘heat officers’ to help communities cope by handing out bottles of water or directing people to air-conditioned cooling centres.

“The risk of dying from heat among our unsheltered neighbors is 200 to 300 times higher than the rest of the population,” said David Hondula, Phoenix’s heat officer.

Physiological response

People living in countries with hot climates are generally adapted to high temperatures. As a person is repeatedly exposed to high temperatures, they develop a lower heart rate and core body temperature over time, improving their tolerance.

The temperature at which people begin to die from heat-related illness therefore varies by location, as does the corresponding ‘minimum mortality temperature’ (MMT), when all deaths from natural causes reach their lowest point.

“If you live in India, the MMT is much higher than if you were in the UK,” Huber said.

Recent research also suggests that the region’s MMT may increase as heat increases. For every 1C increase in average summer temperatures in Spain between 1978 and 2017, for example, scientists found a 0.73C increase in MMT, according to a study published in April in the journal Environmental Research Letters.

But while much is still unknown about extreme heat and human endurance, scientists aren’t sure if the changes they’re seeing in the MMT are related to people being more aware of the dangers or better equipped to deal with them.

“There are many possible explanations, and we still don’t know which one is the most important,” Huber said.