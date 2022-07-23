New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A heat wave that hit much of the United States is responsible for many deaths in July as temperatures hit record highs in many parts of the country.

In parts of southern Utah and northern Arizona, the heat index was expected to reach 105, with some areas reaching 110. Some parts of the Northeast will have heat indexes in the 100s and up to 110, according to the National Weather Service, which says much of the country will be engulfed in “dangerous” heat.

Hot temperatures in July are responsible for at least 19 deaths in the US.

According to ABC 15, at least 12 heat-related deaths were confirmed in Maricopa County between July 10 and July 16.

Dangerous heat persists for millions of Americans

12 deaths contributed to the county’s total of 29 heat-related deaths so far in 2022.

According to the Kansas City Star, Kansas City health officials are investigating six deaths in July that may also be related to the heat.

Dallas County in Texas reported its first heat-related death on July 21, saying a 66-year-old woman with an underlying health condition died, according to a press release from Dallas County Health and Human Services.

DCHHS Director Dr. “We are saddened to report our first heat-related death of the season,” said Philip Huang. “We’ve been experiencing extreme heat this season, and it reminds us once again how important it is to take every possible precaution. Stay hydrated and limit time outdoors to protect against extreme heat.”

A 22-year-old man died of suspected dehydration and heat exhaustion while in Badlands National Park in South Dakota, according to KEVN.

To prevent heat-related illness, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people minimize the amount of time they spend in the heat, stay indoors, carefully schedule outdoor activities, wear sunscreen, and drink plenty of fluids.