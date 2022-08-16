New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The US Food and Drug Administration issued a rule Tuesday to make certain types of hearing aids available over the counter without requiring a prescription or medical exam.

The FDA said the rule, which creates a new regulatory category for over-the-counter hearing aids, applies to “people with mild to moderate hearing loss.”

“Creating a regulatory category for OTC hearing aids and revising existing regulations, we provide reasonable assurance of safety and effectiveness for these devices, and promote access to and innovation in hearing technology, thereby protecting and promoting public health,” the rule says.

The FDA says the rule will also reduce the costs of hearing aids. It follows President Biden’s July 2021 Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy, which specifically stated that the Secretary of Health and Human Services should publish a “proposed rule on over-the-counter hearing aids.”

The final version of the rule came after a notice-and-comment period that elicited more than 1,000 public comments from hearing aid manufacturers and users, as well as professional associations, lawmakers and state agencies, the FDA said. This resulted in changes to the proposed rule, such as lowering the maximum sound output for OTC hearing aids and requiring an adjustable volume control.

The FDA said the rule will go into effect in mid-October, and at that time Americans will be able to find hearing aids over-the-counter at drugstores and other retail stores — including online.

“Reducing health care costs in America has been a priority of mine since day one, and we hope this rule will help us achieve access to quality, affordable health care for the millions of Americans who need it,” Health and Human Services Secretary Javier Becerra said in a statement. . “Today’s action by the FDA marks an important milestone in making hearing aids more affordable and accessible.”

The new category of OTC devices “applies to certain air-conductive hearing devices intended for use by persons 18 years of age and older,” the FDA said. Anything else, whether it’s a different type of aid or for minors, still requires a prescription.