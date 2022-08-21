New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

You don’t have to cheat on your diet to enjoy some pizza.

Even better, this recipe can be made at home in less than an hour.

“I wanted to make a nut-free and anti-inflammatory version of my favorite pizza, Thai Chicken Pizza,” says Liana Werner Gray of TheEarthDiet.com.

Instead of peanuts, she uses sunbutter, a one-ingredient spread made from roasted sunflower seeds.

Even if you’re not allergic to peanuts, you might like this sunflower seed butter swap for peanut butter: “It’s delicious and very satisfying.”

Gray keeps the recipe gluten-free with a gluten-free pizza crust and Bragg Liquid Aminos (a gluten-free alternative to soy sauce).

However, feel free to use regular pizza crust and/or soy sauce if you don’t have dietary restrictions.

However, to keep things nutritious, you may want to stick as close to the original recipe as possible.

“This recipe has a lot of superfood ingredients like apple cider vinegar, amino acids, and turmeric. It might sound complicated, but I promise it’s worth it, and plus, all you do to make a homemade sauce is put it in a pot and stir,” says Gray.

Sunbutter Thai Chicken Pizza by Liana Werner Gray of The Earth Diet

Preparation time: 35 minutes

Cooking time: 12 minutes

Services: 4-6

What’s needed

1 (9- to 10-inch) gluten-free pizza crust

Sun Butter Thai Sauce

1 tablespoon butter coconut oil

2 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated

2 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger

½ cup sun butter (organic, no added sugar or salt)

¼ cup water

2 tablespoons gluten-free Bragg Liquid Aminos (or tamari soy sauce of choice)

1 tablespoon Bragg apple cider vinegar

The dash is yellow

3 tablespoons of honey

2 tablespoons carbone marinara, or choice of marinara

1 lemon juice

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes (more or less as desired)

Other

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 small chicken breast, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

Yellow dot

A dash of chili

3 tablespoons Carbone marinara sauce, or marinara of choice

½ teaspoon garlic salt

¾ cup shredded mozzarella cheese, either vegan or organic grass-fed.

Thinly slice ⅛ red onion

½ cup fresh coriander leaves

directions

1. Preheat oven to 400 °F. Bake the pizza crust for 10 minutes.

2. In a saucepan, combine all sauce ingredients. Cook over medium heat, stirring until everything melts together.

3. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Chicken, turmeric, chili and garlic salt – and cook for 5 minutes. Then add half the sunbutter sauce and cook for another minute, making sure the sauce coats the chicken completely.

4. Spread a layer of tomato sauce over the pizza. Then spread the rest of the Thai sauce over the dough. Top with cheese, chicken and red onion. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until cheese is melted and crust is done. Top with fresh coriander leaves and serve.

This original recipe is owned by theearthdiet.com and shared with Fox News Digital.