Health officials say polio virus has been found in sewage samples from New York City

“We’re dealing with the trifecta. There’s still a lot of Covid. Polio, we’ve identified polio in our sewage. And we’re still dealing with the monkey pox crisis,” New York Mayor Eric Adams said on CNN’s New Day on Friday. “We are addressing threats as they come to us, and we stand ready to deal with them and with the help of Washington, DC.”

In a statement about the sewage discovery, New York officials underscored the urgency of staying up-to-date with polio vaccinations, especially for people in the greater New York metro area.

Most people in America are protected from polio by vaccination. Provides a primary series of three vaccines 99% protection. However, unvaccinated and undervaccinated people are vulnerable.

“For every one case of paralytic polio, hundreds more go undetected,” said state health commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said. “Poliovirus discovery in New York City sewage samples alarming, but not surprising.”

The virus is usually spread through feces and, in Rare A condition when a person infected with poliovirus sneezes or coughs. About 90% of people who contract polio have no symptoms World Health Organization. Some have flu-like symptoms such as sore throat, fever, fatigue and nausea.
About 1 in 25 people develop viral meningitis, an infection of the spinal cord and/or the lining of the brain. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
About 1 in 200 people will be paralyzed and unable to move parts of their body or will experience some type of weakness in their arms, legs, or both. Even children who have fully recovered from the initial illness may experience muscle pain and weakness years later.

Paralysis can lead to permanent disability and death, as it can affect the muscles used for breathing.

City Health Commissioner Dr. As polio continues to spread in our communities, Ashwin Vasan said, “Our children need nothing more than vaccination to protect them from this virus, and if you are an unvaccinated or incompletely immunized adult, please choose now. Get vaccinated.”

The CDC is investigating polio in New York

The discovery of the sewage came after a case of paralytic polio was identified in a resident in Rockland County, New York on July 21 and found in sewage samples from Rockland and Orange counties in May, June and July.

A CDC official told CNN The case in Rockland County this week was the “tip of the iceberg” and suggested “there may be several hundred cases circulating in the community.”

The agency sent a team of disease investigators to Rockland County last week to investigate the case and help with vaccinations. A community health leader who met with the team told CNN that investigators were “very concerned” that polio “could get out of control very quickly and we could have a crisis on our hands.”

Before the discovery of a vaccine, polio was considered “one of the most dreaded diseases in the United States.” According to the CDC. In 1940, it was disabled average More than 35,000 people a year in the US. After the polio vaccine became available in 1955, the number of cases decreased significantly.
The last case reported in the US was about a decade ago.

Officials say routine vaccine coverage among New York City children has declined since 2019. Just noticing it 86.2% of NYC children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years have received three doses of polio vaccine, meaning nearly 14% are not fully protected.
Some children missed vaccination appointments due to the pandemic. Others live in small groups of ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities in New York, including Rockland County, who have chosen not to vaccinate their children. in other Religious Jewish community Rockland has embraced efforts to work with public health officials to educate people who refuse to vaccinate their children.
In some New York City neighborhoods, vaccination rates are significantly lower than in other parts of the city. For example, in Williamsburg, only 56.3% of children are vaccinated. In Battery Park City, it’s 58%. In Bedford-Stuyvesant/Ocean Hill/Brownsville, it is 58.4%. At the national level, The vaccination rate for children is around 93%.

“The risk to New Yorkers is real but the protection is very simple: Get vaccinated against polio,” said Wasson, the city’s health commissioner. “Polio is completely preventable and its reappearance should be a call to action for all of us.”

CNN’s Elizabeth Cohen, Daniel Herman and John Bonifield contributed to this report.

