Health officials say polio virus has been found in sewage samples from New York City





“We’re dealing with the trifecta. There’s still a lot of Covid. Polio, we’ve identified polio in our sewage. And we’re still dealing with the monkey pox crisis,” New York Mayor Eric Adams said on CNN’s New Day on Friday. “We are addressing threats as they come to us, and we stand ready to deal with them and with the help of Washington, DC.”

In a statement about the sewage discovery, New York officials underscored the urgency of staying up-to-date with polio vaccinations, especially for people in the greater New York metro area.

Most people in America are protected from polio by vaccination. Provides a primary series of three vaccines 99% protection . However, unvaccinated and undervaccinated people are vulnerable.

“For every one case of paralytic polio, hundreds more go undetected,” said state health commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said. “Poliovirus discovery in New York City sewage samples alarming, but not surprising.”

