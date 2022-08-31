Health officials are scrambling to trace a spice product suspected of poisoning restaurant goers in the Toronto area.

Health officials are rushing to track shipments of spices suspected of poisoning a dozen diners at a restaurant in the Toronto area amid fears they could be on shelves elsewhere in Canada.

At least 12 people became seriously ill, with four requiring intensive care after eating at the Delight Restaurant & BBQ in Markham, Ontario over the weekend. Five remained in the hospital on Tuesday and York Region Public Health said they were all expected to make a full recovery.

Officials believe all 12 people ingested a toxin from the aconite plant, popular in traditional Chinese medicine, in a chicken dish at a restaurant.

Aconite toxin attacks the nerves that control the muscles in the body, resulting in numbness of the face and limbs, severe gastrointestinal distress, and, in some cases, an irregular heartbeat. If ingested in large enough quantities, aconite can cause fatal cardiac arrhythmias.

Dr. Barry Pakes, a York Region medical officer, told CBC News Tuesday that officials believe the restaurant used an “accidentally contaminated” spice, and provincial and federal agencies were trying to track if it was distributed elsewhere in Canada.

Delight Restaurant & BBQ, a restaurant in the Toronto area, was closed and a public health investigation launched on Tuesday after several people became seriously ill after eating food from the restaurant. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

“It looks like it’s a pretty small batch, or a distributor, or a product that’s pretty niche,” he said.

“The main goal of our work is to find out where it may have disappeared and make sure we get all this product off the shelf.”

Pakes said York Region Public Health is awaiting test results from a federal lab to confirm the cause of the poisoning. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said only that it was “providing support as the source is under investigation.”

The Delight Restaurant & BBQ was closed on Monday and Tuesday and did not respond to requests for comment.

“Queen of Poisons”

In Asia, North America and Europe, there are about 240 species of aconite, also known as aconite and aconite. While they are popular with gardeners for their bright colors, usually purple or blue, most species are extremely poisonous and must be handled with care.

“There is aconite that grows in gardens all over the world because they are beautiful plants. They bloom late. The bumblebees love them,” said Roger Gettig, director of horticulture at the Toronto Botanical Gardens.

Aconite plants, such as these in rural Devon, England, are common in gardens around the world despite their toxicity. (Shutterstock/photo by Peter Turner)

He recommended wearing rubber or leather gloves when handling the plant to avoid contact with the toxin.

The plant’s venom has been used for centuries in hunting and battle, applied to arrows and spears used to kill animals and enemies, and has also been referenced in pop culture – from a poem by John Keats. Ode to melancholy to Harry Potter’s Wolf Potion.

The poisonous plant doesn’t just attract fictional killers: In 2010, a British woman was convicted of killing her former lover by adding aconite to his curry leftovers.

Roger Gettig, director of horticulture at the Toronto Botanic Gardens, says people should wear gloves when handling aconites because of their toxicity. (SHS)

“The lethal dose for humans can be as little as two milligrams, which is a very small amount—about the size of a sesame seed,” said Dr. Pratik Lala, associate professor and associate director of applied clinical pharmacology at the University of Toronto. .

“The dose that each [Toronto] should be much, much lower than if they were already on the road to recovery. And that’s obviously a good thing.”

Aconite poisonings are ‘uncommon’ in Canada

In 2004, 25-year-old actor Andre Noble died after apparently ingesting aconite juice in his home province of Newfoundland.

And in early February of this year, two people in British Columbia required hospitalization after they ate ginger powder containing aconite.

But such cases are rare, says Dr. Margaret Thompson, medical director of Ontario’s Poison Center. She estimates that the center registers one case every five years.

In past cases, she says, people have taken too high a concentration of a medicinal product, while others have mistaken the plant for another herb, such as parsley.

“Actually, this happens when it does not bloom, because they [think] it’s just a beautiful green plant. People actually thought, “Oh, I can put some of that in a salad,” Thompson said. “It’s just a random misidentification.”

The Ontario Poison Control Center has received calls in the past about people mistaking aconite plants for edible herbs during periods when they are not flowering. Here are the aconite plants at the Toronto Botanical Garden on Tuesday. (CBC News)

There is no antidote for aconite poisoning, so treatment is focused on supportive care, including activated charcoal if the patient seeks treatment early enough, and anti-nausea and fluid medications if they suffer from vomiting or diarrhea. Patients may need a ventilator to help with breathing, or even defibrillation to get their hearts back to normal, Thompson said.

Aconite as a remedy, not a prescription

Aconite roots are regularly used in oriental herbal medicines, including traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurvedic medicine for rheumatoid diseases or as a local or internal anesthetic, but only after a complex process of removing the plant’s toxins.

Tim Sibbald, an instructor at the Ontario College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, says traditional Chinese medicine protocol calls for aconite roots to be boiled for one to two hours to reduce their toxicity. The TCM practitioner then takes chopsticks, dips them into the mixture, and then drops the liquid onto the tongue to test for toxicity.

“If there is a numbness and tingling sensation, then you haven’t gotten rid of the toxicity of this herb yet, and so it shouldn’t be used yet,” Sibbald said.

“The question is not so much the dosage, because almost any dose can be fatal,” he said. “What matters is whether it was handled properly.”

Tim Sibbald, an instructor at the Ontario College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, holds an aconite root during a video interview Tuesday. (CBC News)

Both Sibbald and Chris Pickrell, a Toronto-based naturopath, herbalist and practitioner of traditional Chinese medicine, said using aconite in Chinese recipes would be unusual.

“I don’t know of traditional recipes where it could show up… It has a lot of great uses in Chinese medicine, but it’s never used in cooking,” Pickrell said.

While sliced ​​aconite root and dried ginger may look similar, he said, their Chinese names are completely different, making it unlikely their labels would be mistaken for each other.

York Region Public Health said anyone with leftover food from a restaurant over the weekend should throw it away. If anyone who has eaten from a restaurant has had symptoms, they should seek medical attention.