New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Some Chicago health care workers will receive financial payments after winning a Settlement v. NorthShore University HealthSysTem According to the company’s covid vaccine order.

Northshore must pay $10.3 million to employees denied religious exemptions.

Matt Staver, founder and president of Liberty Counsel, was behind the settlement. Staver explained Tuesday on “Fox & Friends” that NorthShore has implemented a “job or job” policy, meaning employees must get vaccinated or be fired.

“They were all denied religious accommodation,” Staver told host Will Cain. “It was virtually no religious accommodation, which they are required to do under a federal employment law called Title VII.”

A federal judge halts the dismissal of Air Force members who refuse vaccinations

Staver explained that Title VII applies to both private and public employers and must accommodate bona fide religious beliefs.

Northshore employees who were fired or forced to resign will receive $25,000 and those who were forced to take the vaccine will receive $3,000 as part of the settlement.

Staver said Northshore resisted the lawsuit early in the process.

“But as we dug deeper, it became very clear that they didn’t have the support and were going to lose big time,” he said.

Staver said that in addition to financial payouts, NorthShore will also have to change its strategy.

“There will no longer be any religious accommodation policy. Every post will be accommodated,” he said. “All people can return without losing seniority or job status.”

Staver said he believes the case will have a wider impact.

“This is a big wakeup call for employers across the country who have not made these accommodations because they are required under Title VII,” he said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“And I think the employees who were abused and lost their jobs or were threatened with losing their jobs and some of them retired, so they could get justice.”