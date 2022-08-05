type here...
Health Canada warns of fake COVID-19 testing kits after some were discovered in Ontario
CANADA

Health Canada warns of fake COVID-19 testing kits after some were discovered in Ontario

Fake kits have different contents when opened, as shown in this photo. (Presented by Health Canada)

Health Canada is asking Canadians to beware of counterfeit COVID-19 rapid test kits after some were discovered in Ontario.

In a statement released Friday, the health agency said counterfeit Rapid Response test kits were sold online.

The fake kits appear to be from the same manufacturer, Health Advance Inc. — whose name and number are pasted on the box. They were sold by the online distributor “Healthful Plus”.

However, the original box of the kit is sealed with a clear blue sticker that reads “QC APPROVED”.

According to Health Canada, the manufacturer is no longer producing the kits and the distributor’s website is no longer operational.

The fake kit on the box bears the name and phone number of Health Advance, as well as the text “Authorized Canadian Distributor” and unauthorized text “Approved by Health Canada”. (Presented by Health Canada)

The entire shipment, which contained 435 boxes of 25-pack sets, was purchased by the customer for personal use and then shipped to Health Canada.

The health agency says it has no evidence that additional counterfeit kits were distributed in Canada.

While these fake kits look like genuine test kits, they come in a green box, but the labeling is inaccurate, inconsistent, and indicates a company that Health Canada says does not have the required license to import, distribute, or sell medical devices in the country.

A genuine kit will include test cassettes, test tube rack, assay buffer, swabs, treatment card, and package insert as shown here. Not shown here: extraction tubes and nozzle filters. (Presented by Health Canada)

Health Canada has also not tested the safety and effectiveness of counterfeit kits, the bulletin says. The agency said that if the kit is suspected of being counterfeit, people should not use it, throw it away and report it to Health Canada.

