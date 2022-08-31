Health Canada is set to announce Moderna vaccine approval for Omicron variant: sources

Health Canada will announce Thursday that it has approved a vaccine to fight the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Radio-Canada and CBC News sources say.

Both Pfizer and rival Moderna have filed for vaccine approval.

Sources, including one senior government official, told CBC News and Radio-Canada that Moderna’s vaccine received approval on Thursday.

Dr. Supriya Sharma, Chief Medical Officer, Health Canada, and Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Howard Nju, will attend a morning technical media briefing at 11:00 AM ET.

This will be followed by a press conference with Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos at 2pm ET.

Moderna announced last week that it will supply 12 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, which has been adapted to target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

A Health Canada spokesman said on Aug. 22 that a decision on Moderna’s bivalent vaccine is expected within weeks.