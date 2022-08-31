type here...
CANADA POLITICS Health Canada is set to announce Moderna vaccine approval...
CANADAPOLITICS

Health Canada is set to announce Moderna vaccine approval for Omicron variant: sources

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


Health Canada will announce Thursday that it has approved a vaccine to fight the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Radio-Canada and CBC News sources say.

Both Pfizer and rival Moderna have filed for vaccine approval.

Sources, including one senior government official, told CBC News and Radio-Canada that Moderna’s vaccine received approval on Thursday.

Dr. Supriya Sharma, Chief Medical Officer, Health Canada, and Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Howard Nju, will attend a morning technical media briefing at 11:00 AM ET.

This will be followed by a press conference with Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos at 2pm ET.

Moderna announced last week that it will supply 12 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, which has been adapted to target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

A Health Canada spokesman said on Aug. 22 that a decision on Moderna’s bivalent vaccine is expected within weeks.

Previous articleExclusive: Biden administration moves to streamline Medicaid, CHIP enrollment
Next articleAnfield exploded: Carvalho scored the last victory

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Michigan Board of Canvassers Deadlock on Abortion Rights Initiative Vote

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 31st Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Vulnerable House Democrats largely refuse to say whether there should be any restrictions on abortion

closer Video Joe Oddy responds to abortion attack ad in Colorado Senate...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Ozzy Osbourne opens up about health issues, Parkinson’s disease: ‘It was agony’

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

A French tennis player packs his bag before the end of a match at the US Open

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Oklahoma teacher’s wife, daughter accused of raping minor while out of town: report

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on August 31st Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

OnPolitics: DOJ presents strongest impeachment evidence against Trump yet

Good afternoon, OnPolitics readers!One of the most prominent defenders of former President Donald Trump amid the Justice Department's investigation...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

POLITICS

Trudeau urges federal leaders to resist aggressive persecution of politicians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday called on...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

Bank of Canada denies ‘money printing’ misinformation on Twitter

While the Bank of Canada struggles to deal...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

Justin Trudeau says Canadians have lost faith in hockey Canada

Warning: This story contains sexual content that may...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

Trudeau announces small cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday

CBC News confirmed reports that there will be...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News