Health Canada approves updated Moderna vaccine for Omicron variant

Moderna said it will supply Canada with 12 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, adapted for the Omicron variant. (Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press)

Health Canada has formally approved Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron variant.

It has been approved for use in adults 18 years of age and older.

AT solution summary Released Thursday, Health Canada said the new vaccine shows a “significantly higher response” to the Omicron BA.1 virus compared to Moderna’s original coronavirus vaccine, officially called Spikevax.

While the updated vaccine was developed for the Omicron BA.1 variant, Health Canada says clinical trials show the new vaccine still elicits a “stronger immune response” against Omicron’s more recent BA.4 and BA.5 mutations, which are now dominant.

“The results of preliminary analyzes indicate that the second booster immunization with Spikevax Bivalent will provide a higher level of neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/5 compared with the second booster immunization with Spikevax Original,” reads part of the decision.

  • Health Canada is set to announce Moderna vaccine approval for Omicron variant: sources

Health Canada also reports that “no new safety issues have been identified in studies compared to the currently approved Spikevax mRNA vaccine.”

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends that the updated vaccine be offered to adults who are recommended for a fall booster.

The NACI advises that adolescents aged 12 to 17 with “moderate to severe immunodeficiency conditions” and those with elevated social risk factors may also be offered the vaccine.

WATCH: Health Canada Chief Medical Adviser Dr Supriya Sharma says updated vaccine will be effective against Omicron

Health Canada approves Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine

1 hour ago

Duration 1:46

Health Canada’s Chief Medical Adviser Dr Supriya Sharma says Moderna’s new bivalent vaccine will target both the older variant of COVID-19 and the newer Omicron. It has been approved for use in Canadians 18 years of age and older.

The updated vaccine is a combination of two strains, also known as “bivalent” vaccines. It contains both the original formulation of the vaccine and protection against the original Omicron BA.1 variant.

The new Moderna vaccine will be supplied in 50 mcg doses. Half of its content is for the original strain of coronavirus, and the other half is for Omicron.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Howard Nju said doses of the updated vaccine would be sufficient for all adults who need a booster dose this fall and winter. Shipping to the provinces and territories should begin next week.

Vaccines for new strains of Omicron may be available

Both Moderna and Pfizer have developed even newer bivalent vaccines targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 strains, but the companies have not yet submitted these products to Health Canada for approval.

Nzhu said that in deciding whether to approve the BA.1-targeted Moderna vaccine, the government considered the tools it has now “versus what could potentially happen in the future.”

“In the end, we are quite happy with the fact that we have a good bivalent vaccine,” Nzhu added.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Wednesday the approval of Pfizer and Moderna’s bivalent vaccines that specifically target the more recent strains of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5.

  • U.S. Regulators Allow Upgrade of COVID-19 Boosters Targeting Latest Variants

Dr Supriya Sharma, Chief Medical Adviser at Health Canada, said the agency expects to receive an application from Pfizer as early as next week for a bivalent vaccine targeting BA.4 and BA.5.

According to Sharma, a new application from Moderna for BA.4 and BA.5 is expected within the next two weeks.

A Pfizer Canada spokesperson told CBC News on Wednesday that its application to Health Canada for a bivalent vaccine targeting BA.1 is still pending and approval has yet to be received.

