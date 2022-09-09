type here...
CANADA Health Canada approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children under...
CANADA

Health Canada approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


Pfizer-BioNTech adult COVID-19 vaccine syringes and vials are visible in this file photo. (Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press)

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children under five has been approved by Health Canada, making it the second vaccine option for children in this age group.

“After a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, Health Canada determined that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh the potential risks for this age group,” a press release sent on Friday said.

  • What you need to know about the new COVID vaccine for children under 5

Health Canada has approved an initial three-dose, three-microgram series of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged six months to four years.

This is different from Vaccine Moderna for this age group, a two-dose series and more vaccine per dose were approved in July.

WATCH | Health Canada approves the Moderna vaccine for children:

Health Canada approves Moderna vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old

2 months ago

Duration 1:51

Health Canada Advisor Dr. Supriya Sharma says the agency will continue to receive data from Moderna regarding its safety and efficacy once it is approved for use in young children.

Federal health officials say the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be given three weeks apart between the first and second doses and an eight-week interval between the second and third doses.

There are about 1.7 million Canadians in this age group. According to federal data47,363 children under the age of five received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of August 14.

Health Canada says vaccines that target the original strain of COVID-19 are still effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalizations and death.

The government recently approved a newer version of the Moderna vaccine that targets the micron variant of COVID-19, but its use has yet to be approved for the youngest cohort.

Previous articlePakistan has ‘never seen… a monsoon like this’: What we know about the devastating floods
Next articleLamar Jackson, Ravens fail to reach agreement on contract extension, negotiations to continue until after NFL season

Latest news

Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

The world’s oldest RV is up for auction

closer Video The world's oldest RV is up for auction NewYou can...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Senior RCMP Officer Testifies at NS Shooting Inquiry

Brian Brennan, former RCMP commander in Nova Scotia, speaks to reporters in Halifax January 23, 2018. Now RCMP...
Read more
POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

Yukon Prime Minister Sandy Silver resigns, asks Liberal Party to find new leader

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver has asked his Liberal Party to find a new leader, but says he will...
Read more
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

“She worked a hell of a lot,” Elton John says of Queen Elizabeth at his latest show in Toronto.

Elton John paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II at his last show in Toronto on Thursday,...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

As early voting approaches, Dr. Oz demands transparency from Fetterman: ‘He doesn’t want to argue with me’

off Video Dr. Oz: Fetterman is avoiding controversy to hide his...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

In a Georgia Senate poll, Herschel Walker Sen. Closes the gap with Warnock, now leading by 3 points

closer Video Herschel Walker won the polls over Senator Raphael Warnock Georgia...
Read more

Must read

Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

The world’s oldest RV is up for auction

closer Video...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Senior RCMP Officer Testifies at NS Shooting Inquiry

Brian Brennan, former RCMP commander in Nova Scotia,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

Senior RCMP Officer Testifies at NS Shooting Inquiry

Brian Brennan, former RCMP commander in Nova Scotia,...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Indigenous peoples express their condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth, but the colonial past causes some controversy.

Queen's death triggers complex emotions for natives14 hours...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Conservative leadership event proceeds as planned during mourning period

Composite illustration of Conservative leader candidates Pierre Poilivre...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Canada lost 40,000 jobs in August for the third month in a row

Canada's economy has lost more than 100,000 jobs...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News