Health Canada approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children under five has been approved by Health Canada, making it the second vaccine option for children in this age group.

“After a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, Health Canada determined that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh the potential risks for this age group,” a press release sent on Friday said.

Health Canada has approved an initial three-dose, three-microgram series of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged six months to four years.

This is different from Vaccine Moderna for this age group, a two-dose series and more vaccine per dose were approved in July.

WATCH | Health Canada approves the Moderna vaccine for children:

Health Canada approves Moderna vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old Duration 1:51 Health Canada Advisor Dr. Supriya Sharma says the agency will continue to receive data from Moderna regarding its safety and efficacy once it is approved for use in young children.

Federal health officials say the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be given three weeks apart between the first and second doses and an eight-week interval between the second and third doses.

There are about 1.7 million Canadians in this age group. According to federal data47,363 children under the age of five received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of August 14.

Health Canada says vaccines that target the original strain of COVID-19 are still effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalizations and death.

The government recently approved a newer version of the Moderna vaccine that targets the micron variant of COVID-19, but its use has yet to be approved for the youngest cohort.