Health Canada approves COVID-19 booster dose for children aged 5 to 11

Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose for children aged 5 to 11 years.

Canada’s chief medical officer, Dr. Teresa Tam, said on Friday that updating vaccines before the fall is a “top priority.”

“This booster dose provides an excellent opportunity to restore protection for this age group, especially for those at high risk of disease,” she said.

The 10mcg booster can be given at least six months after the first two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Tam says.

National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommends that children aged 5 to 11 years with an underlying condition that puts them at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19, including immunocompromised children who may have received the first three doses, should receive a booster dose.

For all other children aged 5 to 11 years, NACI recommends “offering” a booster dose after completing the primary series of COVID-19 vaccine.

“As the SARS-CoV-2 virus circulates around the world, we must prepare for new activity and possible new variants of the virus in the coming months,” Tam said.