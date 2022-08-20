He was told that he would never graduate. This physician is now the first Indigenous President of the CMA.

As a child, Dr. Alika Lafontaine suffered from a stutter and was diagnosed with a learning disability. He says teachers told him he would never graduate from high school.

“I definitely had learning problems,” La Fontaine said. White coat, black artX Dr. Brian Goldman. “I guess as a kid people were quick to brand me as someone who just can’t get things done because of this.”

On August 21, Lafontaine becomes president of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), becoming its first indigenous leader.

It comes at a time when the healthcare system is failing to cope with challenges exacerbated by the pandemic: Doctors are suffering from burnout, nurses are leaving en masse, and patients are facing lengthy emergency room waits.

As president of the CMA, he will oversee over 68,000 member physicians and trainees. The organization is the largest medical advocacy group in Canada.

“Leadership is a continuum where at the beginning you think the most important part is having the loudest voice, and at the end you realize that the most important part is amplifying other people’s voices,” La Fontaine said.

“I hope doctors across the country feel they are being heard in a way they have not been heard before.”

Born and raised in Treaty 4 territory in southern Saskatchewan, La Fontaine works as an anesthesiologist at the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital in Alberta.

He says the personal struggles he faced as a child and his experience as an Indigenous doctor — he has Métis, Ojibway, Cree and Pacific Islander ancestry — helps to understand those who felt they had no voice. .

With the support of his parents and the belief that education is “the path to a better life”—and that their son can be more than what his childhood teachers expected him to be—LaFontaine’s mother took him out of elementary school and placed him at home. education.

Childhood experiences ‘huge motivator’

According to Lafontaine, by the age of 14, he graduated from high school. He entered medical school and completed his residency by the age of 28.

“This kid who was diagnosed as a learning disability ⁠, you know, I didn’t have a voice for a while. At one time, people looked at me like I was broken,” said Lafontaine, who also struggled with hearing problems caused by ear infections when he was younger.

La Fontaine described these childhood experiences as a “huge motivator” for him.

He spoke to Goldman about his hopes and priorities as president of the CMA. Here is part of their conversation.

Hardly a day goes by without a social media post about an emergency room that closes for a few hours or a few days. What do you think about what is happening? Because there are people who say the system is about to collapse, which I think is probably an exaggeration.

I think it depends on where you are. Health workforce crises affect people differently depending on the availability and options of services.

If you have one emergency room for the entire city, like here in Grande Prairie, health personnel crises will hit us in a very different way.

It has [the Grande Prairie] Has the emergency room ever closed?

This one doesn’t. But there are many emergency rooms in the area that have closed, and this puts much more pressure on our [ER] obviously because patients need to be seen somewhere for the problems they have.

I think that in some areas everything is on the verge of collapse. I think these places tend to be outside of our main hubs.

I think the stress of being on the job all the time is something healthcare professionals across the spectrum have normalized. It has become common for nurses to be denied leave and forced to return to the hospital. It has become perfectly normal for doctors to work far beyond their exhaustion, their tolerance.

We now live in an environment where we have accumulated this backlog of care…hundreds of thousands of people who didn’t get help because we closed care in the middle of the pandemic because of what happened with just our hospitals being overwhelmed and other things.

Now there is enough space for people to realize that what we did during COVID is not normal for us, and everything we do has consequences, right?

The consequence of never leaving your job is that you are damaging your body, you are damaging your relationships, you are damaging your ability to be happy and hopeful. People need space to recover. And sometimes that space just isn’t given because the system is used to just saying, “Come on, you have to go to work.” And as a result, people leave.

You are about to take up the mantle of President of the Canadian Medical Association. What’s it like?

It’s surreal. I reflect on the trust my colleagues in Alberta have placed in me by choosing me as the next president of the CMA, and also… about being the voice of Canadian doctors and what that means.

The role of the CMA president is to help people understand how their day-to-day work fits within the broader context of the healthcare system. Do you know how you relate the desired goals you have in relation to leaving when they come into contact with the resistance of the system to do something better?

I think a lot of the doctors across the country are really suffering from the feeling that…they are no longer that important in their patients’ lives…sometimes they feel like they’re suffering alone when we’re all kind of suffering together.

And the opportunity for me, in my role as CMA president… to be someone who can put those pieces back together again.

Healing will take a long time. It is obvious that in the year when I am president, it will not be 100 percent resolved. But I think we can all make a big impact if we speak the truth where we stand.

You are the first indigenous doctor in this position. What do you want to achieve as Canada’s first Indigenous President of the CMA?

I would really like to make it normal for indigenous doctors to be able to hold these positions – can lead these organizations.

It’s part of just creating space not only for indigenous communities, but also for communities that weren’t at the table but should be at the table.

I think we all logically understand that we are trying to solve problems, [and] if we don’t bring people to the table who are actually suffering from problems, we are missing out on the most important parts of understanding the problem and within systems that have historically excluded voices or, you know, pushed people off the table. .

I think the power of voice in positions is people in positions that have never filled them before, they can see who’s missing.

Written by Ruby Buiza. Produced by Jeff Goodes and Dr. Brian Goldman with the help of Amina Zafar. The questions and answers have been edited for length and clarity.