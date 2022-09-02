He traded the paperclip for a car. Now this YouTuber is trading in a decade of online success for an offline career.

In this CBC Creator Network video, Lebanese-Canadian YouTuber and social media personality Jad Slaybeh, also known as ChadWithaJ, talks about his journey as an immigrant child, what it means to be a professional YouTuber, and how he plans to bring his career to a new level. level.

Jud Slaybeh was juggling two part-time jobs when he posted his first YouTube video in 2012.

After over 1.8 million followers, Slaybeh quit his behind-the-scenes job and established himself as a social media personality with a dedicated career on YouTube.

Now, after a decade in front of the camera, filming a mixture of comedy sketches, challenges and games with friends, Slaybeh is learning how to take his identity off the web, grow into an entrepreneur, and invest in the next generation of content creators.

“I can’t do YouTube forever. I didn’t sign up for this,” said Slaybeh, who compared being a YouTube creator to being a counselor at a summer camp in Ottawa.

“I learned early on that you have to do what you don’t want to do until you can do what you want,” says Slaybeh, who has worked as a waiter, lifeguard, waiter, bank teller and camp counselor. before becoming successful on YouTube. (Sara angel)

“At camp, you embarrass yourself in front of all the kids and do all these funny things. On the Internet, you do the same thing, but in front of the camera,” said Slaybeh, who often made videos with high school friends under advertisements. name “Team Albo”.

“I signed up on YouTube as a fun camp leader who made videos with his friends. Now it’s slowly ending and I have to make sure I’m on the right track.” he said.

Like many of his YouTube peers, Slaybeh grew up in a family of newcomers who immigrated to Canada from Lebanon in the early 90s. Jud was the first in his family to be born here.

“They came to Canada with just a few suitcases,” said Slaybeh, whose father was a baker and mother worked at a hospital in Beirut. “My father had to invent the spelling of our last name in English because it was only written in Arabic.”

The youngest of the three, Slaybeh, calls himself a con man and says he always asked his parents for money instead of toys for his birthdays.

“My mom said I was a money kid,” Slaybeh says. “If I asked for a dollar and my parents said no, I would ask for 10 cents,” he laughed. (Jad Slaybeh)

When it came to extracurricular activities, Slaybeh said his hard-working freshman parents couldn’t provide anything but the bare necessities, so he wistfully recalls watching his peers play sports after school or go on idyllic family vacations.

Slaybeh realized that if he wanted something more, he needed to come up with a creative way to “level up” and earn it himself.

Cheat likes on YouTube

Slaybeh watched as some of his friends’ YouTube videos began to gain traction.

Then came his own breakthrough on YouTube when he decided to turn a camp game into a video challenge.

The game is known as Bigger, Better, Better, in which tourists trade small items for something more valuable.

In an iteration of the Slaybeh game, he took a paperclip to the Rideau Center and asked the shop assistants if they would be willing to trade it for merchandise at their store.

He managed to trade one paperclip for chocolate, perfume, wireless headphones for $299, and eventually a car.

In 2016, this and other videos went viral, starting a global trend on YouTube with hundreds of vloggers trying to trade paperclips for items.

Team Alboe celebrates with Jud Slaybeh as his channel reaches 1 million subscribers. (Jad Slaybeh)

Sharing success with family

One of the first things he did when he became successful, after quitting his job at a local pizzeria and bank, was to buy his parents a 5,000-square-foot house in Ottawa, an improved version of the small house he grew up in.

“I couldn’t live with myself knowing that my parents still live in this house. I have to do something about it,” he recalled.

Many of YouTuber Slybeh’s friends also come from new families and understand what such a purchase means.

“We are first-generation Canadians and our goal is to support your parents,” said Slaibe’s friend and local Lebanese-Canadian YouTuber Hassan Beecher, who blogs under the name bongizzlez.

“This is a huge achievement,” Beecher said.

Jud Slabe is checking his YouTube channel on his phone with his friends, Charles Raynor, David Parodi and Sean Callaghan who make up Team Alboe. The photo on the left was taken in 2016 when the group was just getting started on social media, and the photo on the right was taken in 2019 when the group was really successful on YouTube. (Jad Slaybeh)

“When you have a certain creative job, it’s hard for your parents to quantify how well you’re doing. They really won’t understand until you do something like that,” said friend and Ottawa YouTuber Daniel Hay, who vlogs under the name Deejdesign. .

Slabe holds up his golden YouTube play button, which is awarded to content creators with over 1 million subscribers. (Jad Slaybeh)

New generation of content creators, new generation of work

In front of the camera, Slaybeh has always stressed the importance of preventing burnout and of young authors cultivating a life offline.

Now in his 30s, Slaybeh said he feels it’s time to change the image of counselor to a new role: entrepreneur.

“I never want to be an old man in a young people’s game. I always want to be a young person in an older people’s game,” he said.

In April 2021, Slabe founded Cooped Cards, a card-selling company, with his friend and fellow YouTuber Sean Callaghan, also known as ItYeBoi, and invested in a sports startup called Boardball, a game he is passionate about because it can lower barriers. to play volleyball. .

“I think about myself in the past and make that person happy,” Slabe explained of the reasons why he directs his energy into activities that he hopes will make entertainment more accessible to young people.

Slaybeh thinks he’ll always be online, but he’s ready for his next adventure.