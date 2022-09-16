type here...
TOP STORIES He received an unexplained $250,000 payment from Google. ...
TOP STORIES

He received an unexplained $250,000 payment from Google. The company says it’s a mistake.

By printveela editor

-

12
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

The Google logo on a building on the company’s Mountain View, California campus in 2019. The company says it mistakenly sent the security engineer $250,000.

Jeff Chiu/AP


hide title

switch title

Jeff Chiu/AP

The Google logo on a building on the company’s Mountain View, California campus in 2019. The company says it mistakenly sent the security engineer $250,000.

Jeff Chiu/AP

Sam Curry, a self-proclaimed hacker, says that Google mysteriously paid him $249,999.99 last month and that he had no idea why the tech giant just handed over a quarter of a million dollars.

“It’s been a little over 3 weeks since Google accidentally sent me $249,999 and I still haven’t heard from a support ticket. Is there any way we can contact @Google?” Curry tweeted on Tuesday with a screenshot of the transaction.

He added, “It’s okay if you don’t want it back…”

Curry, a staff security engineer at Yuga Labs, told NPR that he sometimes does troubleshooting for companies, including Google. That’s when people get paid to help firms and other organizations find vulnerabilities in their software.

But he says he hasn’t been able to figure out the link between the bug search for Google and the amount dumped into his bank account.

The money was available to Curry, but he said he was just keeping it in case Google tried to get it back. He said that if Google took too long to respond to him, he might have to transfer the money to a separate account so as not to pay taxes on it.

Curry eventually figured out that Google had most likely paid him by accident. It turns out he was right.

In a statement to NPR, a Google spokesperson said: “Our team recently made a payment to the wrong party as a result of human error. We appreciate that the affected partner quickly informed us of this and we are working to fix it. .”

According to the representative, the company intends to return the money.

For his part, Curry said he was curious how often something like this happens at Google and what systems the company has in place to check for such errors.

As of Thursday afternoon, he said he still had money in his account.



Previous articleRapper Ice-T slams Los Angeles gang culture, calling LA a ‘dangerous place’
Next articleCanadian NHL Stars Weigh Hockey Canada Allegations

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Oz-Fetterman debate: Philly voters say perceived health problems won’t sway them from Lt. Gov.

off Video Oz-Fetterman debate: Philly voters say perceived health problems won't sway...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Schools across the country can’t find enough resource officers

off Video Schools across the country can't find enough school resource officers...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

AOC doubles down after Republicans transport migrants to Washington, DC: ‘crimes against humanity’

closer Video Sanctuary cities are experiencing an immigration crisis Former Acting ICE...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Body of missing Orlando Rowing Club student found in Florida lake

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 16 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

College Football Week 3: Win $25,000 Jackpot Playing Fox Bet Super 6

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! College football Week 3...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Book banning in America: Censoring literature in the US is centuries old, but this time is different: experts

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on September 15 Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News