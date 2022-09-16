He received an unexplained $250,000 payment from Google. The company says it’s a mistake.

Enlarge this image switch title Jeff Chiu/AP

Sam Curry, a self-proclaimed hacker, says that Google mysteriously paid him $249,999.99 last month and that he had no idea why the tech giant just handed over a quarter of a million dollars.

“It’s been a little over 3 weeks since Google accidentally sent me $249,999 and I still haven’t heard from a support ticket. Is there any way we can contact @Google?” Curry tweeted on Tuesday with a screenshot of the transaction.

He added, “It’s okay if you don’t want it back…”

Curry, a staff security engineer at Yuga Labs, told NPR that he sometimes does troubleshooting for companies, including Google. That’s when people get paid to help firms and other organizations find vulnerabilities in their software.

But he says he hasn’t been able to figure out the link between the bug search for Google and the amount dumped into his bank account.

The money was available to Curry, but he said he was just keeping it in case Google tried to get it back. He said that if Google took too long to respond to him, he might have to transfer the money to a separate account so as not to pay taxes on it.

Curry eventually figured out that Google had most likely paid him by accident. It turns out he was right.

In a statement to NPR, a Google spokesperson said: “Our team recently made a payment to the wrong party as a result of human error. We appreciate that the affected partner quickly informed us of this and we are working to fix it. .”

According to the representative, the company intends to return the money.

For his part, Curry said he was curious how often something like this happens at Google and what systems the company has in place to check for such errors.

As of Thursday afternoon, he said he still had money in his account.