‘He never did anything by halves’: Montreal volunteer fighter dies in Ukraine, mother says

Marie-France Sirois hadn’t heard from her son for days until his best friend from the army called.

“I knew this was the end,” she said.

Her son Émile-Antoine Roy-Sirois, 31, died on July 18, according to his friend Adriel Martinez, an American volunteer in Ukraine. Roy-Sirois left Montreal in March to support Ukrainian troops.

Sirua hopes to return her son’s body to Montreal after she begged him for months not to leave.

“He was bright, smart and kind… People fell in love with him at first sight,” she said. “I will miss everything [about him]all my life.”

She says she contacted the Canadian embassy in Ukraine and the Ukrainian army “should take care of everything to get Emil’s body back” home.

Marilyn Gevremont, a spokeswoman for Canada’s Department of International Affairs, said the department was aware of the Canadian’s death in Ukraine but would not confirm Roy-Syrua’s identity.

“Consular staff are in contact with the family and provide consular assistance,” she said in an email to CBC News.. “For privacy reasons, no further information can be disclosed.”

Despite no official statement, Sirua says she “has no doubt that he was killed.”

Emile-Antoine Roy-Syrois (right) died on July 18, Marie-France Sirois said. (Presented by Marie-France Sirois)

“Nothing Halfway”

Sirua says her son, who worked as a firefighter in western Canada and in customer service for a delivery company.

According to Sirois, a former student at the University of Montreal and HEC Montréal, Roy-Sirois has been a close follower of international politics.

“He was interested in so many things at once,” she said. “He never did anything by halves.”

She said that in March her son told her he wanted to go to Ukraine to protect children and fight “against crazy leaders.”

According to Sirua, on March 27 he left for Poland, where he stayed for 10 days, helping to transport medicines. Shortly thereafter, she said that he had joined the “foreign division”.

“I was completely devastated,” she said.

Émile-Antoine Roy-Syrua (center) was 31 years old. (Presented by Marie-France Sirois)

Almost every day they talked, and each time she said that she would try to persuade him to return.

“I didn’t want to lose my son,” Sirua said. “I really begged him to come back or do something else to help in a different way, but he didn’t change his mind.”

According to her, he turned 31 on May 20 when he faced the bombardment of the Ukrainian Donbas, where fierce fighting took place.

Sirua said he told her he was afraid, but that fear wasn’t enough to push him away from the fight.

“He was convinced he could do something,” she said. “I think there was no other way for him.”