He is playing the role of a sidekick in ‘Ramy’. Now he is working on his own show

But you’ll also know him as something else: the star of his own Netflix series.

Viewers who know Amer through his Netflix standup specials will recognize some of the storylines. Mohammad Amer was 9 years old when the first Gulf War forced him Palestinian Family leaving Kuwait. They found a new home in the Houston suburb of Alief, Texas. And it took Amer 20 years to become an American citizen.

Amer, 41, spoke to CNN about how he finds humor in bad situations, what he hopes viewers will see from his show, why language and authenticity were so important to him when making it, and what’s so important about his character. . The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

You’ve said that making this show was the hardest thing you’ve ever done. why What did you have to do to prepare?

A lot was going on when the show was picked up. Epidemics spread. We were one of the first shows greenlit to have a Zoom (writers) room. And then not only did we have a global pandemic where everyone was at home, but we also had civil unrest and the killing of George Floyd. The emotionality involved and the roller coaster ride that everyone was going through, my writers, everyone was having a lot of problems. It was incredibly difficult to work through. And I was going through a divorce.

And then there is the weight of the story. It is the first (American) show starring a Palestinian with a Palestinian family fleeing the war. How do you handle it? How do you balance all the stories I’ve collected? We had an embarrassment of riches because it was based on my life and fortunately and unfortunately, we did a lot.

It was very difficult. But incredibly encouraging. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had 20-hour plus days. Sometimes there were two days in a row where I slept for an hour.

In “Mo,” Amer plays the semi-autobiographical character Mo Najjar, whose immigration problems force him to work under the table to support his family.

Has your family had a chance to watch this show? What did they think?

It was incredibly emotional for my mom to see this situation recreated in my life, but she was also very happy. She is excited to share these stories.

People who don’t relate to you, or who aren’t familiar with the Palestinian experience, what do you hope they do See when they watch the show?

This is a show of affection. This is a show to recognize and want to watch. This is a show that wants to feel like it’s part of something. I think it’s relevant to everyone, not just immigrants and refugees. There are people who are struggling to take care of their families, living paycheck to paycheck, people who have to take odd jobs under the table despite being American citizens.

Also, I want people to take away that Houston (where much of the show takes place and was filmed) is an incredibly diverse city. It has a lot to offer and has exported some of the best music in the world. No one really understands how much depth Houston has.

In balancing the issues of Palestine, politics, religion, Catholicism, Islam and multicultural relations, it was really important to consider all these and do them justice as much as possible. It was incredibly important that every part of it was authentic.

And there isn’t just one show that’s slapstick funny. It’s a comedy show, yes, of course. This is hella fun. But it is very grounded. And whenever something emotional happens, we’re going to sit with it and we’re going to accept it and we’re going to go through it. It’s so important to be in that moment and let it breathe.

In “Moe,” we see meetings with immigration lawyers, decades of court delays, and attempts to work under the table without documents. These are not topics that seem very funny on the surface. So how do you Find humor in them?

The jokes really write themselves whenever you hire a brilliant lawyer. And unfortunately, when we talk about immigration, it writes itself, because the immigration process, I hate to say it, but it’s kind of a joke. It’s just so incredibly disorganized. It’s a very digital world. But still all these documents are sitting there. Such a waiting process exists for these families.

It’s sad, but they write themselves. And in moments of deep despair or sadness, comedy is a natural relief. If you cry a lot, you naturally start laughing. Also, when you laugh too much, you start crying. This is a natural thing that happens.

A flashback scene in “Mo” depicts the family leaving Kuwait for a new life in Houston, Texas.

The first time you’re heard speaking on the show, you’re speaking in Spanish with a colleague. And then we also hear you speak Arabic at home. And then at different points depending on who you’re talking to, we hear you speak English, sometimes with different accents. How important do you think language is to the show and the story?

It is very important to me. Many Arab immigrants I know picked up Spanish really easily, because it’s basically a common language. So many Spanish words come from Arabic. And that was easy to say, but it was an idea to immediately assimilate into a field and connect with people. And it was really important to highlight and embrace this code switching and really want to see and feel comfortable with the other person — whether it’s a cowboy you’re selling Yeezys to or talking to my girlfriend. Spanish and seeing that connection.

In scenes with his Mexican-American girlfriend Maria (Teresa Ruiz), Mo often speaks in Spanish.

This is how it is. You come home, start speaking Arabic. You leave home, you start speaking English. Millions of people around the world live this way. And the important thing is to communicate it and have it on television. Because I’ve never seen it.

Your character loves olive oil so much that he carries a bottle in his pocket. Is it based on real life?

the facts.

Do you have a bottle of olive oil in your pocket right now?

Not right now. I have brought one with me where I am shooting this film (Black Adam). It is from our hometown Burin. We receive a shipment of fresh-pressed olive oil every six months, unlike anything you’ve ever had before in your life. Yes, it is very, very real.

Mo’s love of olive oil — and disdain for weird hummus flavors — is so overwhelming that he pulls out his own bottle of olive oil to share at a grocery store sample table in the show’s first episode.

You wrote a flashback scene where your family fled Kuwait years ago. Why did you feel compelled to write it down and share it?

(Dave) Chappelle actually said, “You should do a short film before your special.” (“Vagabond,” which Netflix released in 2018) I couldn’t sleep for four days. I just kept thinking about it. Then I just had this moment of inspiration and I wrote it.

I showed it to Dave and I showed it to other people, I shared it with Ramy (Youssef, the “Ramy” star who is now an executive producer on Amer’s show). Everyone was like, “Man, you should save this for a TV show. It’s spectacular.” I just saved it and waited for the right time.