‘He calls me daddy.’ Parents raise money to adopt child found in garbage in his native Haiti

(CNN) Jimmy Amicial was walking through Gonaives, Haiti to ring in a New Year’s Eve party in 2018 when he saw a large crowd and approached him.

“When I got to where people were making noise, I saw a baby,” said Amicial, 22 at the time and visiting his homeland on vacation from school in Texas. “They were crying in the garbage heap, and there wasn’t a soul who wanted to do anything about it.”

Locals were afraid to touch the baby because they feared it was either cursed or evil, Amisial said, as he nervously picked it up.

“He had no clothes on. Fire ants were crawling on him because he’s been there for hours. He stopped crying immediately when I picked him up.”

A bond was made and now, more than four years later, Amiciel is trying to make paternity official by formally adopting the boy he gave up from that night.

“I didn’t know when I woke up that day that my life was going to change forever,” Amiciel told CNN.

Temporary custody is granted

Emilio was 4 months old, shortly after he was found abandoned in a trash can.

The night he found the boy, Amiciel took him to the home of his mother, Elysee Jean, who was shocked that her son had gone to a party and returned with a 3-month-old infant.

“While cleaning him up we noticed he had some fire ant bites and an allergic reaction so we used some lotion to stop the pain,” Amiciel said.

Amisial called police to report what he found and kept the baby overnight while police investigated the case, as authorities suggested, he said.

A judge showed up at his mother’s home the next day to ask if he wanted temporary custody of the child because no one had come forward to claim him, Amicial said.

“After he asked me that question, I had a very sleepless night. I tossed and turned but my mom reminded me that things happen for a reason,” Amiciel told CNN. “I’ve always wanted to be a part of something great, and this was the moment for me.”

Thousands flocked to adopt

Emilio and his parents communicate on FaceTime.

After the holiday break, Amiciel returned to Texas as required by his student visa program but placed the child in the care of his mother while he provided financial support.

A year later, in 2019, Emishial decided to formally start the process of adopting a boy named Emilio Angel Jeremiah but quickly ran into obstacles as the process became expensive.

“It wasn’t that easy,” Amiciel said. “It’s hard to do government things in Haiti. When I started the process, it felt good but then they asked me for a lot of money but I didn’t have the funds.”

Their lawyer in Haiti, Esther Cherry, told CNN that she has been working with Amisiel on the adoption process since 2019.

“I know for sure that adoption is very expensive,” Cheri said.

All God’s Children International, an adoption agency According to its website, it costs more than $40,000 to adopt a child from Haiti, not including airfare, lodging and other costs associated with travel.

So, in 2020 Amiciel decided to take a leave of absence from school, where he studied communication, to focus on work so he could save money to adopt Emilio and help his family in Haiti. He works as a part-time landscaper and delivery assistant.

On July 27, he A Online fundraiser To help raise money for Emilio’s adoption fee.

Amisial set a goal of $60,000 and as of Friday morning had raised more than $79,000.

“Love and light on your parenting journey,” said one $20 donor, adding a heart emoji.

Although Amiciel exceeded his goal, he told CNN that he plans to use the extra money to fund Emilio’s education and support local orphanages in Haiti. He dreams of starting his own non-profit organization to help orphans and needy families in his country.

‘He’s a very happy boy’

Emilio at age 4, before going to school.

Amiciel said he uses FaceTime to communicate with Emilio several times a week and tries to visit as often as possible but Insecure situation in Haiti Last year has been difficult.

Describing Emilio, Amiciel said the now 4-year-old is fun to be around and has a great personality.

“He likes to watch ‘Tom and Jerry’ and he likes to play the guitar and sing. He’s a very happy boy and he likes sports. He plays soccer and basketball.

“My mom and I had an automatic relationship with him. He calls me dad. Even though I’m his temporary guardian, I consider myself his dad.”

Amiciel has a history of helping orphans in his country. He told CNN that he grew up volunteering at local orphanages in Haiti.

During this time, he learned English and volunteered at the mission, he said. He told CNN that he made many connections through his volunteer work and that helped him get accepted Texas State University.

In his teens, Amiciel made bracelets out of recycled Doritos bags and sold them to raise money for his education and to help children in orphanages celebrate their birthdays.

Amisial is now 27 years old and determined to complete Emilio’s adoption process. After that he plans to go back to school and complete his studies.

“I want him to be happy. I want to teach him how to love and I want him to know that even though he’s been alone, he’s not alone.”