Not many people know that Las Vegas Raiders teammates Derek Carr and Davante Adams were on the same team before the blockbuster trade this offseason.

Carr threw at Fresno State and Adams caught passes during their collegiate careers. But they also shared an intense, life-threatening moment they’ll never forget.

“We almost died together,” Adams told ESPN.

One day, the classmates decided to go whitewater rafting on the upper Kings River in the Sierra Nevada Mountains near their school, and it turned out to be a very poor decision.

Along with Carr’s now-wife, Heather, the trip’s guide, Ryan Soares, said the trip had one rule: “Don’t stop paddling.” Well, that’s exactly what happened when they entered the Banzai Hole, which is very difficult to paddle.

“As soon as we got there I would stop paddling because — literally — we were going downhill,” Adams said.

One by one they started falling from the raft. And Soares also said you could “technically” die sooner, though he didn’t really think that was likely. But Adams admits he thinks it’s all over for him, with a life in the NFL and a car waiting for him.

Fortunately, that is not the case. They had to swim to shore before encountering a 75-foot rock face, and they managed to do so.

To come back, they need to get back on the raft and finish fast. One can imagine their thoughts at the time, but this time the golden rule was not broken.

“After we cleared the boat, we talked on shore, talking one more time about how important it is to never stop paddling. Since then, they’ve been the best paddlers I’ve ever had,” Soares said.

Of course, there are risks involved in playing football, but Carr and Adams feel much safer in pads and helmets on the turf when they want an adrenaline rush.

The Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 on Sunday, where their chemistry will be tested early. Their bond in life was never to be questioned after that terrifying moment.