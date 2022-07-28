New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A new one A documentary on Princess Diana It aims to examine how the late royal coped with public life before her tragic death.

On Wednesday, HBO released a trailer for the Ed Perkins-directed documentary “The Princess,” which premieres Aug. It will premiere on 13th. The film promises to explore Diana’s struggles, her doomed marriage to Prince Charles and how it didn’t happen. A paparazzi frenzy contributed to her sudden death on August 31, 1997.

Diana died after being injured in a car accident in Paris. At that point, the 36-year-old was chased by photographers.

“Intensely poignant, ‘The Princess’ is a visceral submersion into Diana’s life under the constant and often intrusive glare of the media spotlight,” HBO said in a statement. “The film unfolds as if in the present, allowing viewers to experience overwhelming adoration, but also scrutinize Diana’s every move and her character’s constant judgment. Through archival material, the film reflects society. Time, revealing people’s own anxieties, fears, aspirations and desires. .”

The trailer begins with that Diana and Charles are engaged Interview. At the time, the pair were asked about each other’s first impressions.

“I think she’s very fun and entertaining and attractive as a 16-year-old,” Charles is heard saying. “I don’t know what you think of me…”

“Wonderful,” Diana gushed.

The trailer captures clips of Diana being mobbed and hunted by photographers as she realizes that Charles is “in second place,” as one reporter puts it. The film also reveals the backlash Diana faced as her popularity rose. One man is heard to say, “She has a sick mind,” and another, “She likes to see good blood.”

At one point, Diana is seen placing her hand over the camera lens. The trailer shows Prince William and Prince Harry as carefree boys before losing their mother and publicly walking behind her coffin.

Someone is heard to say, “When you put a modern man in an ancient institution, they are doomed.”

“The Princess” premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. It airs on HBO and HBO MAX.

Although the princess admitted her own affairs, many saw Diana as a young mother because of a particular older husband’s refusal to give up his lifelong mistress.

Refusing to fit the Windsor mold, she finds new ways to cope with her incredible wealth, worldwide fame and sky-high expectations. She reached out and touched AIDS patients – a taboo at the time – and traveled to former combat zones to highlight the dangers land mines pose to civilians.

Many believed she could relate to her when she described her battles with bulimia and spoke openly about her depression and loneliness.

Some remember her for bringing a refreshing informality to the royal family –– for example, in 1993 taking young William and Harry to Thorpe Park, a popular amusement park near London, where they squealed along on water rides.

The depth of public admiration for the princess was crystallized by tens of thousands in the days following her death. Tributes were paid to Diana By placing flowers outside London’s Kensington Palace, where she lived. 2.5 billion people worldwide watched her funeral.

William, 40, is second in line to the throne. Harry, 37, lives in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.