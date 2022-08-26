New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

HBO Max has already been restored “House of the Dragon” For season two.

The renewal came after the season one premiere saw massive viewership.

“We’re proud of what the entire ‘House of the Dragon’ team accomplished with season one,” HBO executive VP of programming Francesca Orsi said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Our amazing cast and crew took on a huge challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see TV.”

“Thank you so much [to co-creator and executive producer George R.R. Martin and co-creator and showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik] For leading us on this journey,” Orsi continued before announcing that season two would happen.

‘Game of Thrones’ prequel actress says ‘House of the Dragon’ won’t depict ungrateful violence against women

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing the epic saga of House Targaryen to life with season two.”

“Game of Thrones” premiered Sunday on HBO Max. “House of the Dragon” takes place almost 200 years before the events of the original series.

According to HBO, the premiere drew 10 million viewers overnight. The number reached 20 million viewers linearly on Demand and HBO Max platforms in the US in the days following the premiere.

However, it was not smooth sailing. Premiere crashed the HBO Max app for some users.

Many took to replies to HBO Max’s tweet announcing the release of the show to complain that they couldn’t watch it.

“Your app keeps shutting down before the episode plays,” wrote one user.

“The app shuts down every time I try to play an episode! What’s going on?!?!? Server overload?” Another is added.

“It would be better if the app didn’t crash immediately after trying to watch it. Everything else in the app works fine but ‘House of the Dragon’,” said one user. “Looking at the Amazon Fire Stick and it’s been reset several times already.”

Although some users have problems, HBO Max Amazon points to the devices for the crash.

“‘House of the Dragon’ was successfully watched by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening,” HBO said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter. “We are aware of a small number of users trying to connect through Fire TV devices that are experiencing issues and are in the process of working out a fix for affected users.”

The prequel series was first announced in October 2019, the same day HBO Max announced that they were canceling another prequel they were planning, which was supposed to delve into the story of The Long Night, which is often referenced throughout “Game of Thrones.” .”

“House of the Dragon” is based on “Fire and Blood,” a book by George RR Martin, author of “A Song of Ice and Fire.” “Game of Thrones” was based on

The prequel stars Millie Alcock, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke and more.

Fox News Digital’s Lori Basian contributed to this report.