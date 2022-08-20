closer
HBO Max is dropping about 200 episodes “Sesame Street” from its streaming platform.

Warner Bros. Discovery recently became new owners HBO Max, The content is tied to the reasoning behind the purge. As of Friday, the streaming service had 456 “Sesame Street” episodes available, compared to the 650 it previously had.

HBO Max only shows episodes from seasons 1, 5 and 7, as well as the most recent seasons 39-52.

(Getty Images)

“‘Sesame Street’ has always been an important part of television culture and the crown jewel of our preschool offering,” an HBO Max spokesperson told Variety in a statement. “We are committed to bringing ‘Sesame Street’ into families’ homes,” the statement read.

‘Sesame Street’ debuts an Asian American Muppet

The outlet reported that the upcoming 53rd season will be available on the streaming service.

HBO and “Sesame Street” joined forces in 2015, giving the streaming service priority to air all new episodes before viewing on the show’s longtime home, PBS. This agreement will be valid till 2025.

(AP via HBO)

The “Sesame Street” cut comes after HBO announced Wednesday that at least 36 additional shows will leave the platform this week.

That includes 20 HBO original shows, as well as “Generation,” “Infinity Train” and, earlier this month, a total of eight “Harry Potter” Films were axed.

Warner Bros. Discovery shared the show’s removal with Discovery+ pending a new deal.

(AP Photo/Noreen Nasir)

“As we work to bring our content catalogs under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and Discovery+,” the company said in a statement. “That includes removing some content from both platforms.”

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.