HBO and Netflix square off (again) at the Emmys

(CNN) “The White Lotus,” “Ozark” and “Dopsic” took home early honors at the 74th annual Emmy Awards, as HBO and Netflix prepared for another in their now-annual battle for prestige TV supremacy.

Julia Garner received her third Emmy for her role as Ruth in the Netflix horror drama “Ozark.” Matthew Macfadyen took home the supporting actor award for HBO’s “Succession,” joining fellow first-time winners Michael Keaton for Hulu limited series “Dopesick” and Murray Bartlett for HBO’s “The White Lotus” in this year’s most-nominated event.

Netflix has tied a 47-year-old record (originally set by CBS) at the Creative Arts Awards. Last year’s Creative Arts Awards were mainly devoted to technical categories and major telecasts. It includes top drama categories “Crown,” Not broadcast During this year’s eligibility period.

HBO and HBO Max topped all platforms coming into this year’s primary telecast, with 26 awards versus 23 for Netflix. Both were well ahead of their nearest rivals, Disney+ and Hulu — both owned by Disney — with nine and eight wins, respectively. (Like CNN, HBO is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

HBO was the most honored network in 2019 and 2020, tied with Netflix the year before.

Read on