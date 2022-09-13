HBO and Netflix square off (again) at the Emmys

(CNN)“The White Lotus,” “Ozark” and “Dopsic” took home early honors at the 74th annual Emmy Awards, as HBO and Netflix prepared for another in their now-annual battle for prestige TV supremacy.
Julia Garner received her third Emmy for her role as Ruth in the Netflix horror drama “Ozark.” Matthew Macfadyen took home the supporting actor award for HBO’s “Succession,” joining fellow first-time winners Michael Keaton for Hulu limited series “Dopesick” and Murray Bartlett for HBO’s “The White Lotus” in this year’s most-nominated event.
Netflix has tied a 47-year-old record (originally set by CBS) at the Creative Arts Awards. Last year’s Creative Arts Awards were mainly devoted to technical categories and major telecasts. It includes top drama categories “Crown,” J Not broadcast During this year’s eligibility period.
HBO and HBO Max topped all platforms coming into this year’s primary telecast, with 26 awards versus 23 for Netflix. Both were well ahead of their nearest rivals, Disney+ and Hulu — both owned by Disney — with nine and eight wins, respectively. (Like CNN, HBO is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
HBO was the most honored network in 2019 and 2020, tied with Netflix the year before.
Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the ceremony opened with a standing ovation from Oprah Winfrey, who paid homage to the TV theme songs and presented the first award of the night.
After receiving record-low ratings with a virtual ceremony in 2020, the Emmys’ viewership reached an estimated 7.4 million viewers last year — still low by historical standards, but a significant improvement over the previous two years.
Ratings for linear TV have been falling in general, and the Emmys are understood to be affected by fewer widely popular shows being nominated as streaming takes over the awards race.
TV rights to the Emmys rotate among the four major broadcast networks. This year’s show moved from its usual Sunday broadcast as it airs on NBC, which has “Sunday Night Football.”