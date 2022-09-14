New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican, is introducing a bill to create a select Senate committee to investigate President Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

Hawley will introduce a resolution in the upper chamber on Wednesday to establish a Senate Select Committee on the Afghanistan Withdrawal.

“Joe Biden is desperate to escape responsibility for his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, but the American people deserve better,” Hawley told Fox News Digital.

“They need to know why the administration ignored warnings that Kabul could fall, why they delayed evacuating Americans until it was too late, and why they failed to protect our service members or vet Afghan evacuees before they arrived in the United States.” The Missouri Republican continued.

“My bill will ensure the American people get the answers — and accountability — they deserve,” he added.

According to the text of the bill, obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital, the committee would consist of 20 senators from both sides and would have subpoena power.

The law prohibits US officials from withholding any information related to the committee’s withdrawal, including information under executive privilege, classified or attorney-client privilege.

Hawley’s resolution calls for a new select committee to hold public hearings to provide transparency to the public investigating the president’s national security adviser, secretaries of defense and state, ground commanders and other key officials.

Both the Senate majority and minority leaders receive two committee selections themselves. They also select the co-chairs of the committee.

The chairs and ranking members of similar committees — the Senate Committees on Armed Services, Foreign Relations, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, and the Select Committee on Intelligence — also select two members.

According to Hawley’s resolution, the new select committee will investigate the intelligence available at the time of the recall — including dissent — as well as the slow response time of the Biden administration to obtain the recall.

In addition, the committee will examine whether the Biden administration has tried to force out mass evacuees at the expense of prioritizing American citizens and service members.

It will also investigate and report on the Biden administration’s claims that no US citizens were left behind in the Taliban-controlled country, as well as Americans who remained in Afghanistan after the withdrawal.