After a massive spending bill passed by Democrats through the budget reconciliation process passed the Senate, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., sent a message to his fellow Republicans on Monday: fight back.

After a marathon voting session over the weekend, Democrats passed the “Inflation Relief Act,” which would cost more than $400 billion. It’s a scaled-back version of the $3 trillion “Build Back Better Act” pushed by President Biden last year.

“I’ll give it to the Dems. With a 50/50 Senate & a historically unpopular president, they passed big (horrible) legislation. Too much,” the Missouri Republican tweeted Monday afternoon. “They’re here to do something. There’s a lesson for the GOP there. If they win back Congress, they’re going to be ready to fight.”

Key items include extending Affordable Care Act subsidies, climate-related spending, and a suite of tax credits. , Regulations on fossil fuel energy, a 15% minimum corporate tax rate and more. Every Republican senator opposed the bill, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. and moderate army. Joe Manchin, W.Va. Discussions were held between Manchin previously kept his fellow Democrats from passing the BUILD BACK BETTER Act.

Republicans say Democrats ‘will pay price’ in midterms for passing massive spending bill

Despite the name, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, warned the bill would increase inflation. Democratic Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., called it a “so-called deflationary reduction” in remarks on the Senate floor, which the Congressional Budget Office and others said would have “minimal impact” on inflation.

Although the new bill won’t be as expensive as Build Back Better, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said it would cost Democrats too much in the polls.

“Democrats will pay the price in November for raising taxes on families during the recession,” McDaniel said in a statement.

