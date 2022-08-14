New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Hawaiians made their voices heard Saturday when voters cast ballots to decide dozens of statewide elections.

Primaries for Democrats and Republicans are held to determine general election showdowns this November for governor, lieutenant governor, their two US House of Representatives seats, as well as state and local elections.

Governor of Hawaii

Hawaii Governor David Ige served two four-year terms and was ineligible to run again, setting up an open ballot to replace him.

Former Lieutenant Governor James R. “Duke” Iona was declared the winner of the Republican primary by Hawaii’s governor, a victory he called “a miracle.”

He defeated former UFC champion and legend BJ Penn and Honolulu City Councilperson Heidi Tsuneyoshi.

Iona served as lieutenant governor under former governor Linda Linge from 2002 to 2010.

Following his service in the Linge administration in 2010, he ran for governor and secured his party’s nomination, but was ultimately defeated by Democrat Neil Abercrombie.

After leaving office and following an unsuccessful campaign, Iona resumed his private law practice. He also hosted 808 State Update talk radio and served as a university adjunct faculty member.

On the Democratic ticket, incumbent Lt. Gov. Josh Green won his party’s primary for Hawaii governor, defeating US Rep. Kaiali Kahele and former Hawaii first lady Vicky Cayetano.

Green, a former state senator, representative and physician, has served under Hawaii Gov. David Ige for the past four years.

Iona is the son of a Portuguese-Hawaiian father and a first-generation Chinese mother, while Greene was born in Kingston, New York and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The two lieutenant governors will square off in November, with Green already considered the favorite to win the general election because Hawaii is a liberal state.

In their respective primaries, Green garnered just 136,000 votes, while Iona received 29,000 fewer votes.

US Senate

In the US Senate race, incumbent Brian Schatz won the Democratic primary with 94 percent of the vote.

Republican state Rep. Bob McDermott has won his party’s nomination for the US Senate, defeating five other challengers, Hawaii News Now reports.

US House of Representatives — 1st District

In the 1st Congressional District, incumbent US Rep. Ed Case easily defeated a challenge from attorney and political newcomer Sergio Alcubilla in the Democratic primary, News Now reported.

Among Republicans, Conrad Kress has a comfortable lead of 48 percent over Arturo Reyes (30 percent) and Patrick Largey (24 percent), according to the report.

US House of Representatives — 2nd District

Six Democrats and three Republicans have stepped forward to become the state’s next governor after Kaiali Kahele, who represents Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District, vacated his seat.

On Saturday evening, former state senator Jill Tokuda won the Democratic primary, News Now reported.

Tokuda, a well-known politician, ran for lieutenant governor before joining the congressional race after Kahele announced he would not seek re-election. She defeated state representative Patrick Pihana Branco.

In the Republican primary, former US Air Force intelligence analyst and businessman Joe Acana defeated business owner Joseph Webster to win his party’s primary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.