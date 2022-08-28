New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Little League World Series crown is heading back to Hawaii, as Honolulu’s team defeated international-champion Curacao 13-3 in four innings Sunday afternoon in Williamsport, Penn.

It was a mercy rule walk-off for Kama Angel, who collected his sixth RBI of the day to win it for his team.

Hawai’i has dominated since coming to Williamsport, clearly looking the favorite to take the title at the end of the tournament. After Willemstad’s team, Curaçao went up 1-0 on a wild pitch, they kept it going with a back-to-back home run in the bottom of the first inning.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was the first two hitters for Honolulu, Keiko Paynal and Kamu Angel, who hit balls over the fence to take a 2-1 lead. From there, Hawaii never let their foot off the gas.

Angel was a big reason why, as he consistently got into scoring position with runners on and scored five runs on the day to lead Hawaii. Three of those came in the third inning, where Hawaii opened the floodgates with seven runs.

Jarron Lancester collected 10 strikeouts in his four-inning performance on the mound in Hawaii.

Curaçao’s Jayathan Cordelia would score the two runs needed to keep the game from reaching the mercy rule with an RBI single with the bases loaded in the top of the fourth inning.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Hawaii defeated Washington, New York, Texas and Tennessee twice to reach the championship game. They totaled 60 runs in six games, making them one of the most dominant teams to ever play in Williamsport.