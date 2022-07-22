New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Writ. Army Col. Kurt Schlichter explained how the U.S. military is “no longer serious” and warned of the consequences of a military awakening on “The Ingraham Angle” Thursday.

Kurt Sclater: China is a serious military. US Army Not serious anymore when you say white nationalism and climate change are your biggest policy threats. It’s a joke. Our threats are our enemies. It’s China, it’s North Korea, it’s Iran, it’s Russia — real geopolitical threats, our Democrat leaders have no idea to let them focus on the people they want to get more power over.

Military veterans struggle to recruit to replace Biden: ‘Weakening us on the world stage’

And what it does – this non-serious approach to the military with all its woke nonsense – is the traditional American, the rural and suburban young people who make up the bulk of our military, who provide its true heart and soul. This is what you are asking young men and women not to participate in and it is heartbreaking. This is heartbreaking for me because I Love the military.

Check out the full discussion below: