Haudenosaunee developers and land advocates are awaiting a judge’s ruling on an injunction in Caledonia, Ontario.

Arguments for and against a permanent injunction against demonstrators at a controversial construction site in Caledonia, Ontario ended Tuesday, and lawyers representing both Foxgate Developments and Haudenosaunee land advocate Skyler Williams are now awaiting the judge’s final ruling.

Lawyers representing Williams said Tuesday in the Cayuga Supreme Court that there should not be a permanent injunction, saying that Williams and others were pursuing their contractual rights (under section 35 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms) and because the injunctions had already criminalized Williams and other communities. members.

This came the day after a lawyer representing Foxgate Developments presented his case to why should there be a permanent injunction on the site of two years of occupation and dozens of police detentions of demonstrators.

Williams was a spokesman for the demonstrations that call the site 1492 Land Back Lane. On Tuesday, he sat in court with about 10 supporters, eager to hear his lawyers speak on his behalf.

Skyler Williams said an appeal against the judge’s decision, whatever it may be, is likely. (Bobby Christova/CBC)

One of the arguments for an injunction from Foxgate attorney Paul Demelo on Monday was that no one was fighting their contractual rights in the courts. He argued that it should be approved by the indigenous community and not by an individual like Williams.

2008 case teaches criminalization lessons: Williams’ lawyer

Meaghan Daniel, one of the lawyers representing Williams, told Judge Paul Sweeney Tuesday that there was legal precedent for denying an injunction and DeMelo “misread the law.”

She said that an analytical framework needs to be applied to this case because, in her opinion, the injunction could be a potential violation of rights and could lead to the criminalization of indigenous peoples.

The framework comes from dispute between Frontenac Ventures and Ardoch Algonquin First Nation in 2008. The First Nation is located near Kingston, Ontario.

The company wanted to explore and drill for uranium, which led to an occupation, injunctions, and the conviction of some First Nations protesters, but the Court of Appeal ruled that resulted in the release of one of the Ardoc-Algonquin chiefs, Bob Lovelace, from prison.

Signs reading “Save Mother Nature” and “Reclaim the Earth” lean against the walls of the Cayuga Courthouse. (Bobby Christova/CBC)

Daniel said that while no one has asserted their contractual rights in courts related to a potential injunction in Caledonia, it is clear that they have been asserted outside the courts.

Her examples included:

Civil suit from the elected council of six nations regarding the Haldimand Tract.

The Haudenosaunee Confederate Chiefs’ Council (HCCC) is also trying to intervene in this action.

HCCC imposes a moratorium on the Haldimand tract.

Community members rename the Mackenzie Meadows property 1492 Land Back Lane.

“The Crown seems to be asserting… for the last several hundred years of conflict — that it is a clear and obvious fact to my client and other indigenous peoples in this room that the Haldimand treatise was claimed by six nations — somehow Mr. Williams erased without claiming [his rights]Daniel said.

Danielle said the demonstrations in Caledonia led to police use of force and arrests, which she said is the second condition that must set the analytical framework in motion.

She said that within that framework, the courts must ensure that the Crown is fulfilling its obligation to consult with indigenous peoples and that all efforts have been exhausted to reach an agreed or legislative solution to the dispute.

Judge asks if decision could be a slippery slope

Sweeney mentioned that an elected council of six nations had approved the development and asked if they also counted as Haudenosaunee, prompting people sitting in court to yell out a protest.

He unknowingly got into a hot issue in the community – an elected council was created under the Indian Act of 1924, and the election was held. low voter turnout. Many in the community recognize the HCCC as community leaders rather than an elected council.

Sweeney also asked if Daniel’s arguments could potentially result in a homeowner having to file an injunction because an Indigenous or community member had a problem with the homeowner wanting to add to their home.

Daniel said in theory yes, but most likely it will never happen, saying that the addition to the house will not have the same impact as building 200 houses as planned by Foxgate.

Alia El Houni, another lawyer for Williams, said Gladue’s principles and some of the Charter’s values ​​could also apply in this case.

She said Gladue’s principles, which require consideration of indigenous circumstances in sentencing, have been used outside the context of criminal courts.

El Houni also cited Yellowhead Institute report This showed that corporations were successful 76% of the time in filing First Nations injunctions against resource development projects, but when First Nations filed injunctions against corporations, they were only successful 19% of the time.

She asked Sweeney not to ignore the community’s mindset regarding dominant processes and said that the solution must be negotiation, redirection of the parties, and that every effort had been exhausted to avoid litigation.

Appeal possible regardless of the decision

Williams walked out of the courthouse on Tuesday afternoon and hugged his lawyers.

He told reporters that even just being heard in court was a win.

Williams said the courts and developers have exploited the fact that First Nations communities need space and time to heal generational trauma, as well as their requests for land development and use.

Layla Staats and Skyler Williams stand in front of the Cayuga courthouse on Tuesday. Next to them, on the wall of the courthouse, there is a sign that reads “Stand for the ground.” Williams is the spokesman for 1492 Landback Lane. (Bobby Christova/CBC)

“For us as a community, being able to come together as one voice right now is very difficult to do right now… I don’t argue with the fact that communicating with our communities is a bureaucratic nightmare, it is – but it’s not our choice, it is not our decision that this is so,” he said.

“For real estate developers in these courts, and in Ontario and Canada, to continue to exploit these divisions in our community, whether through resource extraction or housing development, this is the main issue that the natives will continue to see in these courts, arguing alone and the same things. over and over and over.”

It’s unclear when the judge will return with a decision on whether the injunction should be granted or not, but Williams said an appeal is likely to be made regardless of the answer.

And if Sweeney issues a permanent injunction, Williams said he’s not sure what the community’s reaction will be.

“I cannot say whether our community will be on earth tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. It depends on my community,” he said.