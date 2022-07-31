‘Haters gonna hate’: As confidence grows in LIV Golf, Graeme McDowell’s Twitter slows replies

BEDMINSTER, NJ – You know those signs in warehouses, It has been (X-number) days since the last accident/error.? Graeme McDowell needs one of those for his Twitter appearances.

It’s been nine days since the 43-year-old hit back at someone throwing shade his way on the social media platform – where he said He gave the heckler 10 shots This could be a record given his recent history on the platform over the past few months since joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series – on their home course.

A Northern Irishman can’t help himself sometimes.

“Yeah, it still bothers me because I wasn’t disciplined enough to stay off my social media,” McDowell said of the backlash he and his teammates faced for joining the Greg Norman-led and Saudi Arabian-funded series. “Haters gonna hate. There’s always keyboard warriors and that’s it. I’m not used to it. And like I said, I haven’t done a good job of staying away from it.”

McDowell credits his wife, Kristin, for being his rock over the past few months. She reads every article written about LIV and her husband, but she doesn’t always share that information, which is for the best, he says.

“I care more about what (the media) thinks than what the Twitter world thinks, because I know they’re a bunch of idiots,” McDowell explained. “But I know the people who write about me are sometimes smart people, so that makes it even more hurtful. But then again, it’s just opinion sometimes. It’s not facts. It’s just opinion.

Although he and others were shellacked for joining the controversial series backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, McDowell said, “It’s been tough. It’s been a tough couple of months, but I really believed in London that I was in the right place.” “That view has now been strengthened over the past six weeks.”

Live Golf:Lively crowds in Bedminster don’t care about Trump’s Saudi connections

See:LIV spectator shouts at Mickelson ‘do it for the Saudi royal family’

Feedback:The marriage of LIV Golf and the Trumps is what schemes are made of

Bubba Watson: The two-time Masters Champion has officially joined LIV Golf

Saudi Arabia has been accused of widespread human rights violations, including politically motivated killings, torture, enforced disappearances, and inhumane treatment of prisoners. Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi has accused members of the royal family and the Saudi government of involvement in the murder.

The 2010 US Open champion said his confidence in LIV grew because of the staging and the way LIV looked after the players at the first event in London. That confidence is growing with more players joining the series.

“We’re kind of brothers, if you will, because of the adversity that’s come against all of us,” McDowell said. “Everyone has experienced it in their own way and it brings us all closer together.

“But I’m getting better. I’m coming,” he said of his new perspective on the situation. “I’m very happy where I am. I think this tour will only go from strength to strength.”

But we can still expect him to put some haters in their place from time to time, right?

“No, I’m done.”