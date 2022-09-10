New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has been awarded a prestigious fellowship at the Harvard Institute of Politics (IOP) for fall 2022.

Students on campus are not thrilled to see a politician.

“Honestly, I don’t have a great opinion of de Blasio,” student Owen Weiss of the class of 2025 told the Harvard Independent.

“I think he pissed off a lot of New Yorkers by campaigning for president in other states when NYC was facing a lot of problems. He was generally perceived as a political opportunist and someone who changed his views based on who he was talking to.”

Bill de Blasio says rival’s MSNBC shows gave him ‘unfair competitive advantage’: Report

De Blasio named a Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics Visiting Fellow, a position intended to bring “distinguished veterans of public life for a short-term yet comprehensive stay at the Institute of Politics”.

“We are excited to welcome Mayor de Blasio to campus as we look for ways forward on the challenges facing our democracy,” Setti Warren, interim director of the Institute of Politics, said in a press release.

Former de Blasio campaign aide Liz Smith slams ex-mayor as ‘gross,’ ‘unshowworded’ on MSNBC show

“I am pleased to join the IOP to inspire our nation’s next generation of leaders to serve in politics and public service and to build a government that serves working people,” de Blasio said at the time of his appointment.

Not all feedback is negative. Some students told the Harvard Independent that they see value in de Blasio’s fellowship regardless of his political history.

Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has dropped out of the congressional race

“As a New Yorker who has watched him try to get a higher job than mayor for years, it’s no surprise that he wants to be associated with Harvard in some way,” said Jack Silvers, Class of 2025. “His past is complicated, and who knows what his legacy will be. I hope students engage with his study group. I worry about the taint from his presidential run and antics as mayor.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

The appointment of the former mayor of New York City as a visiting fellow in the program followed a short-lived campaign for New York’s 10th Congressional District. He dropped out in June.

“Whether de Blasio is a good mayor or not, he can still be a valuable colleague,” said Lucas Gazianis, Class of 2024. “Anyone who leads New York City has very unique experiences, and as patient and honest a teacher as de Blasio is, students will gain so much from his fellowship.”