Sometimes it’s hard to believe that the world was once in love with Prince Harry and Meghan’s love story. I know you remember, right?

However, their since four years Wonderful sparkling Windsor weddingNow the rogue royal couple has gone from controversies to controversies and everything they do seems like a drama.

But now she’s very loosely back into the fold – as anyone watching the recent royal walkabout will notice Catherine the Princess of Wales Well-heeled at a distance and never making eye contact — and for good reason: She’s afraid what she says will be in Meghan’s next big interview.

Meghan often bears the brunt of the most precious headlines and can’t seem to shake her reputation as a royal wrecker. But now, thanks to the dramatic twists and turns royals have made with the late queen’s death, Meghan is back and knows it, and the former actress is loving all the attention she can muster. She even dressed in a royal walkabout as a throwback Wallis Simpson, an American divorcee and wife of former King Edward VIII, who was forced to abdicate to marry her. But now Meghan is at loggerheads with Harry and Harry doesn’t want to leave her.

The problem is that they can’t be away from the US for more than a week and are clearly missing their children. Harry had hoped to fly them, or so the reports went, but with the oh so private couple and the way they hid the children from the public eye, they were thinking of not doing it now. But I hear Meghan is considering going back to the US before the funeral, leaving Harry with his family to attend, given the response she’s received.

The thing is, Harry feels vulnerable and alone without her – let’s not forget the last two years he dumped on his closest family so he figured he’d be lonely if she went back. And Meghan is also of two minds. If she leaves, she will be seen as disrespecting the monarchy – a no-win situation. But, going forward, the general feeling is that people here in the UK will be very happy to have it Part-time former royal duchess departs And make sure the media focus is on the Great Lady, the late Queen.

But as a well-placed source told me, “Harry is afraid of being alone with the family that was once so close.” After years of him and his wife beating them publicly, is it any wonder? Meghan is keen to return to her podcasts, appear on chat shows and pursue life away from the royal family.

Meanwhile the brothers are separated but have made two public appearances together in the past week since the Queen’s death. They walked together today in the Queen’s memorial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster. According to a close source, while many are speculating that this is the beginning of a rebuilding of the brothers’ friendship, the two have a lot to do when it comes to being decent, and William feels that Meghan publicly trashed his wife with her lover. Father Charles. So he and he alone didn’t want to move on without a formal apology to Catherine and the red headed Harry didn’t think so.

So, while it all looks lovely for the world to see, nothing really moves forward, and as Harry prepares to dump his book, will William ever be able to forgive?

Finally, I noticed that the Palace put the Duchess of Sussex in a car while attending a ceremony at Westminster today. Sophie Countess of WessexWho isn’t a big fan of Meghan?

Mike Tindall, the husband of Princess Anne’s daughter Zara, publicly called Harry an obscenity when they were all together for the last time at St Paul’s Cathedral. So, all in all, while many and all were there to honor the Queen, the love for former royals Harry and Meghan wasn’t all there was.