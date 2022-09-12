Harry Styles Tells TIFF Viewers LGBT Drama ‘My Cop’ Is ‘Forever’

Harry Styles hit the headlines another movie — but on Sunday, the pop singer was in Toronto for My policemanhistorical drama about a gay man’s strained relationship with his wife and secret mistress in mid-20th century Britain.

Speaking at a TIFF press conference hosted by Twitter, Stiles said that what attracted him to the film was that it uses two timelines (one in the 1950s and one in the 1990s) to explore enduring themes.

“General themes are incredibly timeless. I think that’s why the movie works so well,” Styles said. “I think the themes of love and freedom and the quest for them are incredibly relevant in whatever time you use them.”

Together with the pop singer turned actor My policeman stars British actors Emma Corrin and David Dawson as Marion and Patrick respectively.

Stiles plays Tom, a police officer who marries schoolteacher Marion while continuing a secret relationship with museum curator Patrick in an era when homosexuality was illegal in the UK.

Ahead of the world premiere at TIFF, director Michael Grandage shared this. My policeman reflects his own experience of growing up in an unacceptable society.

“I was born in England, which is introduced at the beginning of this film,” said the 60-year-old director and playwright. “Obviously it mattered a lot to a gay man because over the past 60 years we have made incredible changes to what it was then – the law was changed in 1967.”

The director said that the prejudice against same-sex relationships persisted for a decade after it was decriminalized in England, and that current views are very different from those presented in the film.

“Though for the first time in my life I think it’s a bit fragile at the moment and that’s part of what drew me to this movie,” he added.

Emma Corrin, non-binary actress best known for her role as Princess Diana in Crownsaid the film was a worthy portrait of the complexity and nuance of youth.

“I really love the joy they find between themselves as a trio and the joy of this friendship… we talked about it a lot in rehearsals,” they said. “And obviously that combined with the tragedy at the end and everything they go through — I loved that there were two sides to it.”

According to Stiles, homosexual relationships are “shrouded in fear” in 1950s Britain.

Styles attends the premiere of “My Cop” during the Toronto International Film Festival at the Princess of Wales Theater on September 11, 2022. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Styles, who rarely talks about his relationships and sexuality in public, has come under scrutiny from some fans who accuse him of capitalizing on the LGBTQ community without directly joining it.

In reply to Stiles said Rolling Stone magazine said last month that while he may be photographed with a partner, he has never wanted to publicly get into a relationship with anyone, regardless of gender.

Actor-singer who did not interview on My policemanon the red carpet on Sunday night but posed for photos, said he thought his character’s feelings for other men would feel “foreign” at a time when such feelings were often hushed up.

With “a sexual relationship shrouded in fear of a man at the time, like Tom, fear and shame and all that stuff… you don’t need to know that much unless you’re running into other homosexual men at the time.” time.”