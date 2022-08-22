type here...
Harry Styles talks privacy and sexuality in a new interview
Entertainment

Harry Styles talks privacy and sexuality in a new interview

By printveela editor

(CNN)Even the world’s biggest pop star gets upset when his private affairs become public.

Harry StylesThe former One Direction teen idol and current solo superstar, reflects on his highly publicized and dissected private life New interview with Rolling Stone. In it, he addressed everything from the allegations.queerbaiting“Or the benefit of presenting as queer without being publicly identified as queer in his romantic relationship with Olivia Wilde, who is directing Styles in the upcoming film “Don’t worry darling.”
The singer, apparently unfazed, spoke about people’s arguments trying to define his sexuality.
    “Sometimes people say, ‘You’re only with women in public,’ and I don’t think I’m with anyone in public,” he told Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos. “If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing a public relationship or something.”
      While discussing his other film this year, “My Policeman,” in which he plays a closeted gay police officer in the 1950s, Styles acknowledged the public’s fascination with his sexuality.
      Read on
      “I think everyone, including me, has a journey of exploring sexuality and becoming more comfortable with it,” he said of the period drama and its universal themes. “It’s not like, ‘This is a gay story about gay people.’ It’s about love and wasting time for me.”
      Stiles is earlier Objected when asked in the interview How he knows, tells Great homes and gardens “It doesn’t matter” earlier this year and expecting him to define his sexuality is “outdated”. Some have accused him of taking advantage Fantastic aesthetics — such as wearing or waving dresses and skirts Flags of Pride at concerts — without publicly identifying as LGBTQ.
        The “As It Was” singer also said that “(he) doesn’t feel good about fans criticizing his girlfriend online.”
          “It’s a tough feeling to be around me like you’re being ransomed from a corner of Twitter or something,” he said. “I just wanted to sing. If I was going to hurt people, I didn’t want to get into it.”
          Styles’ new movie with Wilde will be released on September 23, and “My Policeman” will stream on Amazon in November. Both films will premiere at prestigious film festivals before their wide release. Currently, he is touring his latest album, “Harry’s house,” In short Residence in New York, Chicago and Austin, Texas.

