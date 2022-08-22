Harry Styles talks privacy and sexuality in a new interview

(CNN) Even the world’s biggest pop star gets upset when his private affairs become public.

The singer, apparently unfazed, spoke about people’s arguments trying to define his sexuality.

“Sometimes people say, ‘You’re only with women in public,’ and I don’t think I’m with anyone in public,” he told Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos. “If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing a public relationship or something.”

While discussing his other film this year, “My Policeman,” in which he plays a closeted gay police officer in the 1950s, Styles acknowledged the public’s fascination with his sexuality.