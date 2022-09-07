closer
in the wake”Don’t Worry Darling” drama, Harry Styles The newly released trailer for his Amazon Prime film “My Policeman” has fans in awe.

In the upcoming film, Stiles plays Tom, a police officer who finds himself in a love triangle with Marion, his schoolteacher’s wife, and Patrick, a museum curator.

The film is adapted from a book by Bethan Roberts and takes place in 1950s Britain.

Harry Styles stars in "My Policeman" as Tom, a cop who gets caught up in a love triangle.

Harry Styles is addressing questions about his sexuality

In the film’s trailer, Styles is seen with both Emma Corinne (Marion), and David Dawson (Patrick).

styles’ Past romps In his movies and personal life The heartthrob’s fans have been consistently intrigued by the conversation surrounding his sexuality.

The “As It Was” singer has previously been candid about not wanting to define his interests in men or women; However, he is currently dating “Don’t Worry Darling” director Olivia Wilde.

Harry Styles has several films lined up for release in the coming months.

However, after the two met briefly at the Venice Film Festival during the promotion of the film, rumors of a break-up began.

Harry Styles and his girlfriend Olivia Wilde break up in all the photos and for the press "Don't worry darling" During the Venice Film Festival.

Ignoring the rumors surrounding him, Styles reposted the movie’s trailer on his Instagram, saying that “Darling” seems far away from the drama.

